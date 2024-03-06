What did Arvin Mirasol do? Charges explored as Royal Caribbean cruise employee arrested over allegations of voyeurism

34-year-old Arvin Mirasol has been accused of installing hidden cameras in the passenger bathrooms of a cruise ship. Mirasol was taken into custody on Sunday, March 3, 2024, after a passenger complained after finding one of the cameras in the washroom. On the same day, cops looked into several electronic devices that belonged to Mirasol.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to child p*rnography. Readers' discretion is advised.

Several inappropriate content was recovered from the devices. According to NBC News, Mirasol further admitted to recording passengers from under the bed when they would dress or undress. The cruise ship company has issued a statement saying that they fully cooperate with the authorities.

Royal Caribbean Cruise employee Arvin Mirasol has been arrested on charges of voyeurism

A cruise employee has been accused of placing hidden cameras and then recording people inappropriately. WPTV reported that authorities have charged the employee, identified as Arvin Mirasol, with the production and possession of child p*rnography video voyeurism.

NBC News reported that the arrest took place after a guest on the "Symphony of the Seas" complained about a hidden camera that she found under the sink in her bathroom. The guest reportedly lived in the room with her mother and sister when the incident occurred.

Shortly after the guest made such accusations, cruise ship authorities detained Arvin Mirasol until law enforcement officers arrived. He was an attendant on the ship, responsible for cleaning the room, making the bed, and replacing towels. According to a criminal complaint against him,

"Mirasol revealed that he has been placing these cameras in the bathroom since he started working on Symphony of the Seas around December 2023."

Upon looking into his devices, authorities discovered several images of naked women. The case is currently an ongoing investigation.

The ship authorities are cooperating with law enforcement agencies

NBC News reported that according to Mirasol, he placed the cameras in rooms with at least one female aged 16 years and above. He also accepted the fact that he knew filming underage girls is illegal. He allegedly told officers,

"I want to control it, but I can’t. If I like who is in that room, I place it."

The Royal Caribbean Cruise company issued a statement addressing the alleged incident. According to the statement,

"We have zero tolerance for this unacceptable behavior. We immediately reported this to law enforcement and terminated the crew member, and we will continue to fully cooperate with authorities."

Arvin Mirasol, who is originally from the Philippines, was detained in a room on the cruise ship after the passenger complained and before law enforcement officers arrived. He further claimed that he began working on the cruise ship in December and has been planting hidden cameras since then.

It has been confirmed that he will be detained until the trial begins. He reportedly made his first appearance in the federal court on Monday, March 4, 2024. Mirasol is currently booked into the BSO's Main Jail.