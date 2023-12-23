What happened to the MS Maud? Norwegian Cruise ship gets hit by Rogue wave in frightening video 

MS Maud, a Norwegian Cruise, ship lost its ability to navigate after it was hit by a rogue wave during a sea storm in the North Sea on Thursday, December 21, 2023, as the ship was traveling to Tilbury, England, from Florø, Norway. When the rogue wave hit the cruise ship, the vessel temporarily lost power, and water also reportedly entered into the cruise.

As per Fox Business, the MS Maud was 120 miles away from Denmark’s west coast, and 185 miles away from Britain’s east coast, at the time when the rogue wave hit the cruise. There were roughly 266 passengers and 131 crew members on board. However, none of them were seriously injured or hurt in the incident.

A short clip of the rogue wave hitting MS Maud also made its way on social media, which shows the cruise tumbling and water entering, as the ship barges into the mighty wave.

Another passenger uploaded the view from inside her room, which showed the ship bobbing, and water blasting on the windows.

The Danish Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said in a statement:

"The situation is stable, the ship has propulsion and they are able to navigate the ship manually via emergency systems. Following ongoing safety checks and technical assessments, given the weather conditions, we decided to amend the planned sailing route. Across the fleet, there are thorough operational protocols in place and we always prioritize the safety of those onboard.”

Social media users left concerned as a video of a rogue wave hitting the cruise ship goes viral

The videos from MS Maud, where things became a little worrisome have gone viral on social media, as several videos show the disturbance in the sea causing the rogue wave. As many social media users stumbled upon the videos, they were left concerned for the safety of those who were travelling on the cruise.

As a Twitter user, @MikeSington posted about the same on the platform, here is how the masses reacted:

Social media users left concerned as videos of MS Maud go viral on the internet. (Image via @MikeSington/ Twitter)

On the other hand, there are many passengers who are also posting updates from inside the ship, as many claimed how things were “frightening” at the time.

Social media users left concerned as videos of MS Maud go viral on the internet. (Image via Twitter)

The cruise which was hit by the rogue wave, MS Maud is roughly 20 years old and has the capacity to carry more than 570 people. It weighs more than 16,100 gross tons and is 445 feet long.