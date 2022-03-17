Lindsey Partridge boating accident: 22-year-old dies while on vacation with boyfriend 

Lindsey Partridge, a Gucci worker, shared a terrifying video of herself enjoying a boating trip in Florida with her boyfriend, minutes before she was killed by a rogue wave that apparently swept her off the vessel.

In the video, the 22-year-old can be seen frolicking with her boyfriend on a boat while cruising the Boca Raton Inlet on March 13.

Wearing a yellow bikini and braided pigtails, the Nashua, New Hampshire native popped her sunglasses on top of her head as she recorded a selfie video on her 23-foot outboard boat. Jacob Smith, 24, stood behind her, flashing a broad smile behind his own sunglasses.

One of Lindsey Partridge's videos, shot from the wheel of her boat, captures Smith, who lives in Manchester, New Hampshire, stretching out at the bow as she soaks up the sun.

What led to the mishap?

The videos were taken by Lindsey Partridge moments before heading out of the calm inlet and sent to her friend Alyson Mallinder, who provided them to media outlet The Sun.

Taking a break from the cold, snowy New England winter, the couple went on vacation last week to Florida. However, their time there ended tragically.

Partridge was swept overboard just 150 yards offshore near the Boca Raton Beach Club by a 23-foot wave, her father Donald Partridge told Boston 25 News.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, an agency investigating the incident, revealed that Smith tried to maneuver the boat back to pick up his girlfriend, but was unsuccessful in doing so.

According to the police commission investigators, the beach club's lifeguards swam out to retrieve Partridge and brought her back to shore. She was rushed to a hospital, but unfortunately, she couldn't be revived.

When Lindsey Partridge was brought to shore, witnesses said she was bleeding profusely, and her family said she hit her head before going into the water.

In an interview with Boston 25 News, her father Donald Partridge said she had called him from the boat at noon, laughing and having fun on the ride before being hit by the wave. Before breaking down in tears, he said:

"They were having fun and she was really excited and that was a 12 o'clock and at 12:15 she died."

According to Jessica, she was pulled to shore by Smith, who jumped in after her.

"He turned the boat around and couldn't get to her as fast as he wanted so he jumped in afterward and swam her to shore and she hit her head and she had a fatal injury in the back of her head."

The Fish and Wildlife Commission issued an advisory for small craft in the area at the time of the accident.

Though her father said she was an experienced seaman, the conditions got out of hand.

Lindsay Partridge used to work at a Toyota dealership in Nashua until being recruited by Gucci in New York City to be a sales representative.

