What did Ashton Kutcher say about Hilary Duff? Viral video resurfaces amid Danny Masterson letter backlash

In 2003, actor, producer, entrepreneur, and former model Ashton Kutcher, during an episode of his reality TV show, Punk’d, made controversial remarks about an underage Hilary Duff, who was 15 at the time.

Disclaimer: This article contains inappropriate language and mentions of s*xual assault. Readers' discretion is advised.

As per old videos that have recently surfaced on social media, on his show, Kutcher said the following:

“She is one of the girls we are all waiting for to turn 18."

He also said the same about the Olsen twins, aka, child actors Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen.

It recently came to light that in the wake of Danny Masterson’s 30-year sentence in prison for double r*pes, Ashton Kutcher and his wife, actress Mila Kunis, wrote individual letters of support for him. The matter came to the attention of the netizens when one of Masterson’s accusers, Chrissie Carnell Bixler, shared the same on her Instagram Story, slamming both Ashton and Mila for standing with a convicted r*pist.

Not only that, Bixler also shared the old footage of Ashton Kutcher commenting about the underaged Hilary Duff and Olsen twins, following which the internet has now put Kutcher under fire.

Netizens are furious as old clip of Ashton Kutcher making an indecent comment about Hilary Duff resurfaces online

Punk’d was an American reality television series based on hidden-camera practical jokes. At the crux of the show’s debut season was the producer and host Ashton Kutcher playing pranks on celebrities while their reactions were recorded on secret cameras. It ran on MTV from 2003 to 2007.

During one of the episodes of the series, Ashton Kutcher was heard talking about Hilary Duff, who was a child actor aged 15 years at that time.

“Hilary Duff is in Lizzie McGuire and she also has an album out. She is going to be in a movie called Cheaper by the Dozen,” Kutcher said.

He further continued by saying in a playful tone how Hilary Duff was one of the girls everyone was waiting for to turn 18, alongside the Olsen twins.

Two decades later, the old clipping of Kutcher making a controversial remark about the underaged Hilary Duff and the Olsen twins has resurfaced in the aftermath of his and his wife Mila Kunis’ letter of support for convicted r*pist Danny Masterson who was recently sentenced to 30 years in prison on two counts of s*xual abuse.

The duo previously starred with Masterson in the comedy series, That '70s Show.

The comment by Kutcher first came to light when one of Masterson’s victims and accusers, Chrissie Carnell Bixler, took to her Instagram Stories, first to call out Ashton and Mila for the letter, and later to share the Punk’d clipping.

Since the old clipping of Ashton Kutcher talking controversially about the underaged Hilary Duff became viral, netizens have been pulling the actor and his wife through the mud. Not only is the couple now facing backlash for their letters of support for Danny Masterson, but Ashton Kutcher is also being slammed for his two-decades-old remark.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Cunis address their letters in Instagram video

As per legal journalist Meghann Cuniff, who reported the Danny Masterson trial in detail, Ashton Kutcher’s letter tagged Danny Masterson as a “role model” and a “positive influence” while also calling him a person who was consistently there for him. In his letter dated July 27, Ashton Kutcher reportedly wrote:

“Not only is he a good friend to me I've witnessed him be a good friend to others and the kind of brother others would be lucky to have.”

As per Insider, Kunis' letter also reportedly presented a positive character sketch of Danny Masterson. Regardless, Bixler condemned the couple on Instagram, saying that Ashton was “just as sick” as his mentor, while urging Mila to begin processing what she experienced as a child actor on the set of That '70s Show, most likely referring to the time when Masterson asked 19-year-old Ashton to kiss 14-year-old Mila on camera, even when the script allegedly had no mention of it.

Both Ashton and Mila recently issued a mea culpa via an Instagram video. Kutcher explained how a couple of months ago, Danny’s family approached them to write character letters for the judge and they just wanted to represent the person they closely knew for over 25 years.

Mila added that “the letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury’s ruling” while also trying to convince their followers that they support the victims as they have done in the past and will continue to do so in the future.

Meanwhile, Kutcher apologized, mentioning how the letters were not intended to “undermine the testimony of the victims or retraumatize them in any way.” Mila wrapped the video by saying how their hearts went out to anyone who has ever been a victim of s*xual assault, abuse, or r*pe.