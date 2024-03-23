What is a Barge? Circumstances under which Riley Strain was found explored

Missing student Riley Strain was found dead in the Cumberland River on Friday, March 22, 2024. As of now, the police believe that no foul play was involved in Strain's disappearance and death. Authorities conducted extensive searches on foot and boats to find the missing 22-year-old boy.

Barge operators near the Cumberland River were the first ones to report the body to the police. Metro Nashville Police Department Chief John Drake revealed that the workers spotted the remains trying to remove another item from the river water.

Metro Nashville Police Department Chief John Drake confirmed the end of the extensive search of missing student Riley Strain. Strain disappeared on March 8, 2024, after he was thrown out of Luke’s 32 Bridge in Downtown Nashville.

According to police chief Drake, the Nashville Fire Department had to deploy boats to retrieve Strain's body.

"They noticed what appeared to be Riley Strain pop up. The medical examiner’s office reviewed the body, and we’ve confirmed that it is Riley Strain."

The search party for the now-deceased student involved several departments, including the Metro Nashville Police Department, Nashville Fire Department, Nashville’s Office of Emergency Management, Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office, the United Cajun Navy, and several volunteers.

While the authorities received several tips claiming that foul play has been involved, law enforcement agencies confirmed that they have not discovered any signs as of now.

After Strain was kicked out of the bar on March 8, his friends confirmed that he didn't return to their hotel. Police obtained surveillance footage that had captured the missing student multiple times around downtown. He was then spotted crossing the 1st Avenue North to Gay Street, the road that leads to the river where his body was found.

The disappearance, and now the death, of Strain has captured widespread attention. Several speculations arose, which became even more severe when a TikToker claimed to have found a bank card that belonged to Strain on the banks of the river.

Drake addressed the speculations and said,

"This is the 14th day, so we were really expecting any time soon to find him. In fact, our search teams were going to put in the water here and search from this point further down."

He added,

"We were in the right spot, it’s just unfortunate. There is nothing to suggest any foul play at all."

The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission is trying to investigate the matter as to whether Riley Strain was overserved alcohol. They are further trying to discover whether he was served alcohol somewhere else after being kicked out of the previous bar.