What happened to Carlos Fernandez? Fugitive's mother arrested in connection to 12-year-old boy’s murder

Carlos Fernandez, a 12-year-old, was allegedly killed by his mother's ex-boyfriend, Terry Bryan Rivera, on Monday, March 4, 2024. Police identified Rivera as the suspect in the alleged killing and charged him with capital murder in connection to the shooting that resulted in the death of Carlos. They also arrested Terry's mother Alva Cornejo for allegedly hindering the prosecution.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of the death of a minor. Discretion is advised.

According to Click2Houston, Cornejo is a 51-year-old undocumented immigrant from El Salvador. While the details of her arrest have yet to be made public, she reportedly was charged with allegedly hindering apprehension or prosecution. Meanwhile, her son is described as a fugitive and the police have launched an intensive manhunt for him.

Carlos Fernandez's alleged murderer Terry Bryan Rivera's mother arrested

A shooting took place in the Cloverleaf area on Alderson Street near Freeport Street in Houston, Texas, at around 3 am on Monday, March 4, 2024. A 12-year-old, identified as Carlos Fernandez was allegedly shot to death by a man, later identified as his mother's ex-boyfriend Terry Bryan Rivera, according to KHOU11.

The alleged killer Terry is facing multiple charges related to capital murder and is currently on the run. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that the police are working hard to find the fugitive, as per a report by KHOU 11.

However, the police have arrested Terry's mother, 51-year-old Alva Cornejo and charged her with the felony offense of hindering apprehension or prosecution. She has been booked into the Harris County Jail.

In his Friday statement, Gonzalez spoke about Terry, stating that he was still on the run and was wanted for capital murder.

"He's still on the run, he's still wanted for capital murder. We're not going to rest until we find him," KHOU 11 reported the Sheriff saying.

According to Sheriff Gonzalez, Terry was in a romantic relationship with Carlos Fernandez's mother that lasted for six months. Carlos' mother and Terry also reportedly had two children. It was revealed that for two years, they were also in an on-again off-again relationship.

Carlos Fernandez was reportedly trying to protect his sisters when he was shot

Authorities stated that after hearing loud noises from their bedroom, 12-year-old Carlos Fernandez rushed to check on his sisters. Sheriff Gonzalez described Carlos as a hero and stated that the 12-year-old ran to the room to check on his sisters and protect them, according to KHOU 11.

"He ran to check on his sisters, 6 and 7 years old, to protect them. And in some ways, he did because that bullet could have easily injured one of them," the Sheriff added.

FOX 26 Houston reported that authorities were called to the house before the shooting took place. According to Carlos Fernandez's mom, she called 911 because Terry was allegedly being "loud and confrontational."

Delfino Gonzalez, Carlos' uncle, said that dealing with the young boy's death was tough and that it "definitely doesn't get easy." He added that they are trying to handle it one day at a time and are trying to be there for his sister, Carlos' mother.

He also spoke about the need to apprehend Terry as soon as possible.

"We expected it, but we have to let the investigators do their job. I don't want anyone else to get hurt. I don't want any kids to get hurt. None of that. We need to get this guy off the streets," he added.

Authorities have urged the public to reach out to the Harris County Sheriff's Office if they have any information regarding Terry Bryan Rivera.