Who is Jill Ann Spaulding and how did she die? Details explored ahead of The Playboy Murders on ID

The upcoming finale of Investigation Discovery's The Playboy Murders is all set to cover the tale of Jill Ann Spaulding, an aspiring Playboy model who took a sharp turn on her career path after failing to fully be a part of the circle. She, instead, wrote a book that would reveal all the dark secrets of the industry and all the dark occurrences that took place inside the famed Playboy Mansion.

The upcoming episode of The Playboy Murders will air on March 11, 2024, at 9.00 PM EST.

"Jill Ann Spaulding dreams of becoming a Playboy model; however, when she arrives at the mansion, she discovers that fantasy and reality are vastly different; shunned by Hef, Jill writes a tell-all book."

The book received a controversial welcome into the world and was also criticized by many models and former models. But it remains a deep insight into a world that so many aspired to be a part of.

Jill Ann Spaulding later became a part of a tragic murder-suicide involving her ex-husband, paparazzo Bruce Gifford. It also claimed the life of her then-lover Benjamin Childs.

Who was Jill Ann Spaulding?

Jill Ann Spaulding was born in Phoenix, Arizona, on April 29, 1970. She had spent part of her childhood in Washington before moving back to Phoenix. After she graduated from Mountain View High School in Mesa, Arizona, her grandmother allegedly planted in her mind the idea of becoming a Playboy model.

Being from a modest background, she had high ambitions and worked various jobs from a very young age. At the age of 21, she met Bruce Gifford, with whom she soon got romantically involved. Bruce was 43 at the time, and her association with him resulted in her split from her family.

Did Spaulding make it in the industry?

Spaulding soon started seriously pursuing her Playboy dream, especially after she was rejected the first time. She also got a personal trainer and shaped her physical appearance to fit into the category. She ultimately got an answer when they finally featured her pictorial and biography in the magazine.

Yet, she struggled to be the Playboy model that she hoped to be, despite getting access to the Playboy Mansion and Hugh Hefner himself. During this time, Bruce embarked on a career as a paparazzi photographer in Los Angeles and soon made a name for himself.

At the age of 30, after not finding great success in the industry, Jill Ann Spaulding committed to writing a self-published memoir that would reveal the dark secrets of the Playboy mansion.

How did Jill Ann Spaulding die?

Following the controversial book, Spaulding married Bruce Gifford and had a relationship that lasted nearly two decades. They ultimately separated.

Nearing the age of 50, Jill began a new relationship with one Benjamin Childs. They grew close quickly, and in December 2017, they decided to visit Jill's grandfather's house.

On December 23 of the same year, police responded to an alleged murder-suicide at Jill's grandfather's house. Benjamin Childs and Jill Ann Spaulding were allegedly killed by Bruce, following which he shot himself.

Spaulding's memoir remains one of the rare deep looks into the world of Playboy Magazine.

