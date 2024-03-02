Who is Hieke Konings? All about the 22-year-old model after calling Leonardo DiCaprio "too weird" following allegedly sharing a kiss

Hieke Konings, the Playboy model, recently revealed that she had allegedly kissed the famous actor Leonardo DiCaprio. She said the whole moment was "definitely not the best" and that the Academy Award winner was "too weird and too old."

Konings is a 22-year-old Dutch-American model based in Los Angeles. In the March 2024 issue of Playboy's Dutch edition, the 22-year-old spoke about her experience with DiCaprio. She recalled that the pair met in a secret club in LA.

They ended up kissing for a while, and when the actor asked Hieke Konings to go back home with him, she refused, as per Page Six. The model added that she had heard allegedly "very strange" stories about Leonardo from other girls saying,

"I had heard from other girls that he could be very strange. For example, one friend said he kept his earphones in during s*x because he didn’t want to hear her — and another said he even put a pillow on her head. No, Leo is too weird and too old."

A source from Leonardo's team has denied Hieke's story, as per Unilad.

Hieke Konings was born on August 15, 2001, in Grevenbicht, Netherlands, and has gained significant popularity in the competitive modeling world. She is known to have represented famous agencies such as Division Models and Genetic Models, as per The Sun.

According to her First Model Management profile, she is a 22-year-old blond woman with blue eyes. She is a tall model of 5 feet 10 inches or 178 cm, similar to the actress/model Zendaya. Hieke Konings was recently featured on the cover of Playboy's Dutch edition. The March 2024 issue mentioned her alleged meeting with the renowned actor Leonardo DiCaprio. She said,

"It was in a secret club in LA, one of those clubs where you can only get in by invitation. I saw him sitting there in his black hoodie and black cap, and we made eye contact."

The model said that "less than a minute later," DiCaprio’s manager approached her and told her that the Titanic actor wanted to talk to her, as per Page Six. Hieki Konings said, "Then I walked to his table and sat next to him," and admitted to trying to woo Leonardo.

Hieke asked DiCaprio about his penchant for younger women, usually under 25, and the actor allegedly admitted he was “guilty.” Their talk reportedly led to an impromptu smooching session. She added,

"We kissed for a while, and then he asked me to come home with him, I said no. He reacted very shocked. Of course, he wasn’t used to it. When I said I didn’t know him well enough, he responded sweetly, I respect that. Whereupon he turned to another girl and took her home!"

As per Unilad, a source close to Leonardo told media outlets, "This story is an amalgamation of other false stories," adding that Konings’ alleged tale is “clearly an approach for clicks [and] publicity."

Hieke Konings claimed DiCaprio’s kissing capabilities were “OK” but “definitely not the best.” She then detailed why she decided to turn down the Oscar Winner's invite to his place. The 22-year-old revealed that she had heard strange bedroom stories about Leonardo, that said he wore headphones or put a pillow over girls' heads while they had relations, as per The Sun.

Hieke Konings added details about her details after saying no to Leonardo DiCaprio. She said,

"I went home, ordered McDonald’s, and called my mom. I always tell her everything. She is my best friend."

Leo is currently said to be dating 25-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti, as per Page Six. The pair were spotted spending time together in Ibiza in August last year.