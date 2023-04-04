Why did Leonardo DiCaprio testify in the Pras Michel trial? Links to Fugees rapper explored

Academy Award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio testified during the trial of Fugees rapper Pras Michel on Monday, April 3. Pras is facing criminal charges for an alleged international fraud scheme. As per Federal prosecutors’ claim, Pras Michel funneled money from Jho Low, a Malaysian businessman, to illegally contribute to former President Barack Obama’s reelection in 2012.

DiCaprio is among other high-profile figures linked to Jho Low, who has been accused of embezzlement of $4 billion from Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund and is at liberty as of now.

Authorities claimed that Jho used the stolen money to finance an extravagant lifestyle, where he used to host lavish Hollywood parties, acquire famous artwork, and buy luxury real estate.

Jho also supported Leonardo DiCaprio’s charity foundation and helped finance his 2013 film, The Wolf of Wall Street. However, Leonardo DiCaprio is not accused of any criminal activity.

On Monday, the 48-year-old actor gave his testimony in federal court in Washington, DC, for almost an hour, and said that he thought Jho was a “successful businessman”, who had been investing globally.

DiCaprio said that he did not believe it was illegal and rather that it was somewhat common for Hollywood movies to receive foreign funding.

Leonardo DiCaprio thanked Jho Low during his Golden Globe Awards acceptance speech

Prosecutors of the Pras Michel trial said that Riza Aziz, Malaysia’s former prime minister’s stepson, and Jho funded $100 million to finance Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street through Red Granite Pictures, their production company.

Riza Aziz is also credited as one of the producers of the film alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. The actor also thanked Riza and Jho during his acceptance speech at the 2014 Golden Globes Awards.

While testifying on Monday, the star witness Leonardo DiCaprio told jurors that he met Jho in 2010 at a sumptuous birthday party in Las Vegas. The two have remained in touch since then and have traveled together to attend events worldwide, including the World Cup in Brazil and a New Year’s Eve party in Australia.

The actor said that at one point he and Jho talked about Obama’s 2012 reelection, where Jho had discussed contributing a whopping $20 to $30 million to the Democratic Party. DiCaprio recalled telling Jho at the time:

“Wow, that’s a lot of money.”

Leonardo DiCaprio said that he met the Fugees rapper in the 1990s and attended one of their concerts. He also shared a possible memory of Pras Michel attending a Thanksgiving meal at his home. When prosecutors asked the actor to identify Pras in the courtroom on Monday, the rapper leaned back and waved to DiCaprio.

When DiCaprio was called as a witness by federal prosecutors on Monday, several jury members who had previously appeared bored during the testimony of the previous witness, suddenly snapped to attention.

One juror was seen quietly clapping his hands together while another’s head shot up from her hands.

Prosecutors alleged that Pras channeled millions of dollars in payments from Jho Low and covered up the source of the foreign contributions by using straw donors to fund Obama’s reelection campaign.

Pras is currently facing several criminal charges, including witness tampering and conspiring to conceal foreign campaign contributions.

The trial now enters its second week and has the potential to feature other prominent figures on the witness stand, including John Kelly, the former White House chief of staff during Donald Trump’s administration, casino mogul Steve Wynn, and former national security advisor H.R. McMaster.

