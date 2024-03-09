5 Chilling details about Kelly Lovera's Murder

Kelly Lovera's murder remains a testament to the extent a bad affair can go to, where Kelly's wife and her lover beat him to death in a bid to get rid of him and get their hands on the hefty insurance money. The case dates back to 1994, when the fiery, party-loving couple, Shayne Lovera and Brett Rae, decided to get rid of the former's husband and make it look like an accident.

This case will be the subject of Oxygen's Snapped: Killer Couples, which is set to premiere on March 10, 2024, at 5 pm ET. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"A professor is found dead inside his Jeep in what appears to be a car accident in Tennessee; after evidence at the scene points to foul play, the ensuing investigation exposes secrets of infidelity and a crime motivated by lust and money."

Ahead of the episode that deciphers this brutal murder, here are five chilling details that would be fascinating to even hardcore true crime fans.

5 Chilling facts about Kelly Lovera's murder

1) Kelly Lovera was aware of his wife's affair(s) but refused to leave for the children

Expand Tweet

Kelly and Shayne had been together for quite a while and even shared many interests. Despite knowing Shayne's wild side, Kelly refused to leave her, against the advice of his friends and family, who wanted him to file for divorce.

Shayne was understandably smitten with Brett Rae, an ex-navy guy, who was rumored to have other affairs around the neighborhood.

Kelly refused to leave her and ended up paying with his life.

2) Kelly Lovera was found dead in his jeep, in what seemed like a bad attempt at recreating an accident

Expand Tweet

Both Brett and Shayne were not very precise with their murder plan. After beating Kelly to death, which took place inside their own house, they put him in his jeep and took him to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, where Brett tried to make it seem like he died in an accident.

This was far from precise, and it did not take much for the authorities to decipher that Kelly was murdered.

3) The cleanup job was also not up to the mark, making it easy for authorities to find out what happened

Expand Tweet

After there was initial doubt that Kelly was murdered by his wife and her lover, authorities soon reached the Lovera residence with a warrant and Luminol, a chemical that glows in contact with blood.

It turned out that there were blood stains all around the house and evidence that a bloody body was dragged out of there. Detectives also found a recording on Brett’s answering machine confirming the affair, hence giving them enough evidence to convict both of them.

4) Kelly Lovera's insurance would pay double if he died from an accident

Expand Tweet

The insurance money linked to Kelly Lovera's death was a big reason for the murder. Moreover, there was a clause in the insurance that would allow Shayne to claim double the amount of money if Kelly died in an accident.

Hence, they had staged his murder as an accident.

5) Both Shayne and Bret were charged and convicted but took a plea deal to enable early parole

Expand Tweet

While police had strong evidence against Brett Rae, including witnesses to whom he had bragged of this feat, the evidence against Shayne Lovera was mostly circumstantial.

Both were found guilty and sent to prison, but they accepted a plea deal, making them eligible for parole in 25 years. Shayne never admitted to the crime and ultimately got parole in 2022. As for Brett, he remains behind bars.

The upcoming episode of Snapped: Killer Couples on Oxygen will cover this story in greater detail.