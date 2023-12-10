What did Ben Brown do? Plastic Surgeon under investigation after wife dies while undergoing procedures

40-year-old Ben Brown, a plastic surgeon from Florida, is under investigation after his 33-year-old wife, Hillary Brown, died while undergoing several procedures at his clinic. USA Today reported that on November 21, 2023, Hillary collapsed and went into cardiac arrest after potentially being overmedicated when her husband, Dr. Ben Brown, was conducting procedures on her at Restore Plastic Surgery in Gulf Breeze.

Hillary Brown reportedly went into a coma, and a week later, her family decided to take her off life support. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating her death.

Ben Brown reportedly used a different medication on his wife as he ran out of the usual one

The Pensacola News Journal reported that on November 21, 2023, at about 4:15 pm local time, Ben Brown called 911 from the Restore Plastic Surgery office in the Tiger Point area of Gulf Breeze. According to the publication, as per a Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office incident report, the emergency call notes stated that a female patient went into cardiac arrest after potentially being overmedicated. A deputy with the sheriff's office wrote:

"I interviewed the medical technician (name redacted) who advised the patient is Hillary E. Rogers Brown, who is currently Dr. Brown's spouse. Hillary Brown was in the process of several surgical procedures when she experienced several seizures and then went into cardiac arrest."

Ben reportedly began performing CPR on his wife when she went into cardiac arrest. However, it was too late.

The report by the Pensacola News Journal stated that on November 24, 2023, while Hillary Brown was still in a coma, Ben Brown shared a post on social media and wrote:

"We need prayers for a miracle. Hillary had a cardiac arrest on Tuesday afternoon. We called 911 and started CPR. Her heart came back but her brain is not doing well. She has been in a coma since she went unconscious on Tuesday. Hillary Ellington Brown you are my soulmate, my world, my everything. Please come back. Please!"

USA Today reported that Hillary was taken off life support as she suffered brain damage due to a lack of oxygen for an extended period. Her organs were reportedly donated.

Crime Online reported that Hillary Brown had three children, all aged between four and eight, from her previous marriage.

A report by USA Today stated that Hillary's parents, Marty and Dixie Ellington, want to know exactly what happened to their daughter. Marty informed the outlet that Ben Brown stated that he had reportedly used a different medication on Hillary as he ran out of the usual one. Marty Ellington said:

"We want answers. We haven’t been given answers. If it’s a mistake, it was a mistake, but it doesn’t bring my daughter back, you know. I don’t want his money. I don’t want anything. All I want is an answer because I think that we owe that to my daughter."

The Pensacola News Journal reported that, as per Hillary's father and friends, there had been signs that she was discontent with her marriage. However, she was unwilling to leave and wanted to make the relationship work.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office and the District One Medical Examiner's Office are collaborating to determine what led to Hillary Brown's death.

Ben Brown's practice Restore Plastic Surgery has two open malpractice lawsuits against it

On December 7, 2023, public relations firm Red Banyan issued a statement on behalf of Ben Brown's family that mentioned that all medical regulations were followed during Hillary's procedure. They also mentioned that additional medical personnel were on hand at the time. As per USA Today, the statement read:

"Ben is completely devastated by the sudden loss of his loving wife Hillary, and is desperately trying to understand how to live one day, never mind a lifetime without her by his side. Our lives have been permanently upended by the loss of Hillary and we will forever keep her in our hearts."

The publication reported that Restore Plastic Surgery is currently facing two malpractice claims. It is important to note that only one of them names Ben Brown as a defendant. The outlet reported that in that case, Wendy and William Carden alleged that he used "foreign materials" in a post-mastectomy breast surgery without consent in 2018, causing infection and sepsis.