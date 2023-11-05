What did Luis Gustavo Aroyo-Lopez do? Incident explored as suspect arrested for decapitating woman in Santa Rosa

24-year-old Luis Gustavo Aroyo-Lopez of Santa Rosa is a suspect in the killing of his female relative at a residence along the 2500 block of Pomo Trail on the afternoon of November 2, 2023.

The Santa Rosa Police Department said that Luis Gustavo reportedly decapitated his relative and took the head with him before fleeing the scene.

Expand Tweet

Authorities launched a manhunt for Luis Gustavo and also consider him to be armed and dangerous. On November 4, 2023, Santa Rosa Police reported that Luis Gustavo Aroyo-Lopez was taken into custody.

The manhunt for Luis Gustavo Aroyo-Lopez

CBS News reported that on November 2, 2023, at around 3:40 pm, Santa Rosa police officers responded to the 2500 block of Pomo Trail, just south of W. Steele Lane and west of Coffey Lane, about a possible homicide. They located a decapitated woman without her head.

Authorities described Luis Gustavo Aroyo-Lopez as 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last spotted dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt or jacket, black pants, and white shoes. He reportedly has a big "420" and marijuana leaf tattoo on the left side of his head.

KCRA reported that following the incident, detectives interviewed the public and identified Luis Gustavo as the person of interest for the murder.

NBC Bay Area reported that authorities suspected that after leaving the residence, Luis Gustavo walked south on Iroquois Street. However, they were unaware of his next destination or if he had a vehicle.

Expand Tweet

The police department also reported that although Luis Gustavo has relatives in the San Joaquin Valley area, they were uncertain if that was where he was headed.

CBS News reported that authorities have asked the public to come forward if they have any information that can help with the case. They also mentioned that a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest was offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund.

Luis Gustavo Aroyo-Lopez was recently released from state prison on parole

CBS News reported Luis Gustavo Aroyo-Lopez was recently released from state prison and placed on Postrelease Community Supervision (PRCS) after serving time for an assault with a deadly weapon and weapons possession.

Expand Tweet

NBC Bay Area reported that the sister of the victim, who wished to remain unnamed, identified the victim as 64-year-old Soledad Arroyo Castaneda and told the outlet that Soledad Arroyo was Luis Gustavo's grandmother, who raised him in his childhood days.

According to the report by NBC Bay Area, the sister mentioned that the situation worsened when Luis Gustavo Aroyo-Lopez started to take crystal meth, and Soledad Arroyo Castaneda reported him to the authorities some years back for stealing money and a passport from a relative.