What is Berberine? Cheaper weight loss drug takes the internet by a storm

After the Ozempic drug, another supplement named Berberine is garnering massive attention on social media. It is being termed as a natural weight loss option and people are comparing it to Ozempic while claiming that it is a less expensive supplement that helped them lose weight.

Notably, the #berberine on TikTok has amassed more than 69 million views and several social media users are vouching for it. However, experts have warned about this supplement and said that the FDA doesn't regulate supplements like berberine.

The supplement is currently being used for weight loss. The drug is a part of a group of alkaloids and the supplement is a natural compound that is found in several plants

It has been popular in age-old medical methods and even has been an important medical drug in traditional Chinese medicine. The supplement's use was previously limited to treating diarrhea and other gastric issues.

There are several studies about whether this supplement can help with weight loss or not. In an analysis that was published in Frontiers in Nutrition in 2022, it was mentioned:

"It may help boost metabolism, which could lead to small amounts of weight loss."

Elizabeth Bradley, MD, functional medicine specialist, told Cleveland clinic that:

"diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure are all risk factors for heart disease. When berberine improves those factors, it can directly affect your heart health."

However, as mentioned earlier, the supplement hasn't been regulated by FDA.

Social media users vouched for berberine and said that this supplement has benefits

Internet users have now moved from talking about ozempic to 'natural ozempic' and they are terming the latter supplement more useful. Some users who have used the supplement to treat other health ailments are now worries that its prices may shoot up due to it being in the news lately.

WyldKR @WyldKR There are articles stating Berberine is nature’s Ozempic for weight loss.

How berberine works and its side effects: Explained

Cleveland Clinic's official website explains what happens to a person when they take the supplement as a pill or powder. When one consumes it, the supplement enters the bloodstream and goes to the cells, and binds to different molecules.

The most common side effects of the supplement include constipation, nausea, and diarrhea in some cases as well.

Dr Bradley told Cleveland Clinic that if people are going for this supplement they should keep a few things in mind including that this supplement is not regulated by FDA. Other than this, it requires you to follow a strict dosage regime.

