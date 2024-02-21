What is a blackout tattoo? Machine Gun Kelly's latest addition of body art prompts wild reactions online

Grammy-nominated rapper Machine Gun Kelly has added another tattoo to his body art collection. The singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, to show off his latest ink, a blackout tattoo that covers most of his arms, shoulders, and chest. MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, debuted his tattoo, which covers most of his previous ones, stating:

"For spiritual purposes only. Thank you @roxx___"

According to Style Craze, blackout tattoos feature an entire area covered in solid black ink, appearing like a black opaque veil. They started as a clever and artful form of covering up old tattoos or concealing marks on the skin. Since these require heavy use of black ink, they are termed as "blackout."

In an interview, plastic and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Ajay Kashyap warned MensXP against these tattoos:

"Blackout tattoos when used solely as a purpose to artfully camouflage a certain area could cause one to overlook various other skin problems that you would otherwise be forced to notice."

Meanwhile, fans of the artist have taken to their social media platforms to react to his new body art and share their opinions on the same.

"He wants to be black so bad": Internet users react to Machine Gun Kelly's blackout tattoo

Machine Gun Kelly is no stranger to tattoos, already donning ones that honor his music, hometown of Cleveland, and his fiancé, Megan Fox. The 33-year-old singer-songwriter's latest tattoo, which required 44 needles, was done by celebrity tattoo artist, Roxx.

Roxx, for her part, also posted a photo of Kelly on her IG, stating she's "never met a tougher one," to which Machine Gun Kelly replied:

"Thanks for the joy and the pain."

As news of Machine Gun Kelly's latest ink went viral, social media was flooded with wild reactions. While a handful loved the singer's new look, several others criticized him for the same. Many shared some hilarious memes and sarcastic quips on @PopBase's post on X about MGK's tattoo.

Last June, MGK's 13-year-old daughter, Cassie tattooed his arms during their European vacation. In August 2021, the rapper debuted his matching ink with Travis Barker when he announced his sixth album, Born with Horns. He even boasts a tattoo dedicated to his daughter, who was born in 2009.

Machine Gun Kelly has not released any statement related to the development.

