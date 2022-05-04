What was Bobby O'Jay's real name? Tributes pour in as legendary DJ, known as 'King of Memphis Radio,' dies at 68

Popular DJ and King of Memphis Radio, Bobby O'Jay, recently passed away on May 3 at 68. The cause of death has not been revealed until now.

The news was confirmed by radio host Bev Johnson, who said that O'Jay was at work when he passed away. O'Jay's niece Wanda Thomas noted that his family is in shock. She stated,

"We're doing as well as can be expected. We just listened to him this morning, you know, and he sounded like the picture of health. It's a process."

Isaac Simpson @Isaac_Rivals Sad news this morning to hear about long time WDIA DJ Bobby O’Jay who passed away on the air this morning. Grew up w/ my parents listening to WDIA. Will never forget his signature “This is Bobby OoooooJaaaay” ..passed away doing what he’s been doing his entire adult life. RIP! Sad news this morning to hear about long time WDIA DJ Bobby O’Jay who passed away on the air this morning. Grew up w/ my parents listening to WDIA. Will never forget his signature “This is Bobby OoooooJaaaay” ..passed away doing what he’s been doing his entire adult life. RIP!

Wanda also said,

"He was our 'I want to be just like him when I get grown.' He was our celebrity. Our chain has definitely been broken. My fond memories is what's going to keep us, gets us through this time."

Bobby O'Jay was a hero to many in the community

Bobby O'Jay mainly was known for his appearance on WDIA (Image via MicMcKiss/Twitter)

Bobby's real name was Joe Louis Jones. He made his career debut in 1972 in Montgomery, Alabama, and got his dream job in February 1983. He attracted millions of listeners by speaking about his personal life and topics close to his heart.

O'Jay was nominated for the National Radio Hall of Fame. He spent almost four decades on America's first black radio station, WDIA, and was one of the most famous voices on the radio in Memphis.

Bobby's career on the radio allowed him to interview some famous personalities like Muhammad Ali, Whitney Houston, Rufus Thomas, Johnny Cochran, and others.

He helped WDIA get inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame in 2015. WDIA was America's first radio station programmed only by African Americans. It also empowered a major portion of the population that remained unrecognized until the late 1940s.

WDIA became famous when its first radio program, Tan Town Jamboree, became popular among listeners. The show was hosted by A.C. Williams, the station's first full-time African employee, in 1949.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Bobby O'Jay became a familiar name among people because of his radio shows. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his death:

jowa horn @jowahorn1 Rest well Bobby O'Jay this city will miss you Rest well Bobby O'Jay this city will miss you 💔💔💔

Mayor Jim Strickland @MayorMemphis I’m very sorry to learn about the passing of Bobby O’Jay. I know for many Memphians, including my wife, the day was not complete unless they tuned in to hear what Bobby had to say. I always enjoyed being with Bobby on his show or otherwise. I’m very sorry to learn about the passing of Bobby O’Jay. I know for many Memphians, including my wife, the day was not complete unless they tuned in to hear what Bobby had to say. I always enjoyed being with Bobby on his show or otherwise. https://t.co/DoZ0sl9QNg

Doc Holliday @The_DocHolliday Prayers to Bobby O' Jay's family! Huge thank you Mr. O'Jay! Prayers to Bobby O' Jay's family! Huge thank you Mr. O'Jay!

Ralph Cooper @RALPHTIGERX Bobby O'Jay a legend in Radio died on the job he loved broadcasting 5/3/2022 in Memphis,Tennessee.He mentored many.

The Little Guy with the great big voice

worked at KYOKAM1590 in the 1970s.He made others great.He loved music and the people who made it!

Prayers to his Family! Bobby O'Jay a legend in Radio died on the job he loved broadcasting 5/3/2022 in Memphis,Tennessee.He mentored many.The Little Guy with the great big voiceworked at KYOKAM1590 in the 1970s.He made others great.He loved music and the people who made it! Prayers to his Family! https://t.co/nvDYscMwlX

Steve Cohen @RepCohen Memphis lost a radio hall of famer in Bobby O’Jay, who died today. A icon of legendary WDIA he was a fixture in the community lending his talents to a multitude of community events. Thanks for the shout outs and friendship Memphis lost a radio hall of famer in Bobby O’Jay, who died today. A icon of legendary WDIA he was a fixture in the community lending his talents to a multitude of community events. Thanks for the shout outs and friendship

Mayor Lee Harris @MayorLeeHarris Our thoughts and our prayers are with the family and friends of legendary Memphis radio personality Bobby O'Jay, who passed away today. For so many of us, our mornings were not complete without a dose of Bobbyology. He will truly be missed. Our thoughts and our prayers are with the family and friends of legendary Memphis radio personality Bobby O'Jay, who passed away today. For so many of us, our mornings were not complete without a dose of Bobbyology. He will truly be missed. https://t.co/e9dcDWROfo

Gabana™ @SockHimBopHer emphis legend Bobby O’Jay 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ The WDIA in ya mama car on the way to school Bobby OoooooJay smh RIP to a Goat Not theemphis legend Bobby O’Jay 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ The WDIA in ya mama car on the way to school Bobby OoooooJay smh RIP to a Goat Not the 〽️emphis legend Bobby O’Jay 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ The WDIA in ya mama car on the way to school Bobby OoooooJay smh RIP to a Goat

Angelica Pickles-Bryant-Harris-Neverson @Nthe_FABlane . He will definitely be missed in the Memphis community. I’m really shocked to hear about Bobby O’Jay. He will definitely be missed in the Memphis community. I’m really shocked to hear about Bobby O’Jay 😢. He will definitely be missed in the Memphis community.

1+1=3 @Insane1911 🏾 Rest in Love Bobby O’Jay Rest in Love Bobby O’Jay 🐐 🙏🏾

O'Jay was one of nine siblings and further details about his personal life are yet to be revealed.

