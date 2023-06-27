What breed is the world's ugliest dog? Scooter bags title in 2023 competition

In an era where pet owners love to call their dogs beautiful and its various synonyms, a dog named Scooter has won the title of being the world’s ugliest dog. Scooter is a Chinese Crested dog and is seven years old. The dog has reversed hind legs and is completely bald except for a few strands of white hair on his face.

The judges specifically pointed out Scooter’s unique walk and his tongue as he only uses his front legs to walk, his tongue remains out all the time. However, the win comes after a few animal experts had declared that the dog could just crawl and never walk, as he has deformed back limbs.

“He has no idea that he is any different from any other dog,” his biography read.

The competition’s website also states how the current owners of the Chinese Crested dog fell in love with him when he was a puppy. He was reportedly almost euthanized due to his medical conditions before his owners found him. However, his current owner, Linda, claimed that she believes that the dog's handicap does not stop him from living a “life of locomotion.”

The competition was held in Petaluma, California, on Friday, June 23, 2023. The competition isn't hosted to make fun of the dogs or poke humor at them. Instead, it is all about the dogs who have unique characteristics and are a source of motivation to other pets and their owners.

The "World's Ugliest Dog" Scooter constantly needs a cart to move around

Scooter, the seven-year-old dog who was named the World's Ugliest Dog, uses his front limbs to walk and requires a cart constantly. His owner, Linda, claimed that despite the obstacles, the dog is still optimistic.

She said that although Scooter has faced a lot of challenges due to his deformed hind legs, he has defied all odds. Linda noted that the dog has shown the family the "true meaning of resilience and determination.

“He has become an inspiration to countless people around the world,” Linda added.

However, limb injury isn't the only thing that the dog suffers from as he also has teeth that do not grow as he suffered a canine distemper. Due to that, his tongue is out almost all of the time.

Talking about the event, Tawny Tesconi, CEO of the event, said that they were delighted to have hosted one more successful World's Ugliest Dog competition at the Sonoma-Marin Fair, in California.

"This unique event allows us to celebrate the extraordinary resilience and beauty found within these special dogs. Each contestant has a remarkable story to tell, and they serve as a testament to the power of love, compassion, and the indomitable spirit of these incredible animals,” Tawny added.

The Chinese Crested dog won after competing with several dogs, including the four-time participant, Wild Thang, a Pekinese. The dog who stood third was 16-year-old Harold Bartholomew, a chihuahua. They were followed by Rascal Deux in the fourth position. All these four pups and dogs received prizes. However, Scooter took home the grand prize, as he won a trophy and $1500 as prize money.

