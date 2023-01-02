What did Jeanette Olivo do? Chicago woman arrested over random attack on teen's chihuahua

A day after Christmas, 61-year-old Jeanette Olivo stabbed a Chihuahua multiple times with a knife after striking up a conversation with the dog's 15-year-old owner. The completely unprovoked attack occurred while the dog and its young owner were out on their daily walk.

According to the Chicago Police Department's online booking records, Jeanette Olivo was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation posted an update on Facebook saying that the knife missed his major vital organs, making recovery easier.

According to CBS News, the family dog named Bebe was attacked "without warning or provocation" after Jeanette Olivo stopped his owner and started a conversation with the teen. Suddenly Olivo ran at the dog and stabbed him with a knife. When the girl started to run away from the attacker, the 61-year-old Chicago woman chased them and stabbed Bebe multiple times.

Jeanette Olivo allegedly tried to run away following the attack but was caught by the young girl's father, who held her until police arrived at the scene.

Her bond was set at $25,000 during her first court appearance on December 27.

The chihuahua, who was stabbed by Jeanette Olivo, is making a quick recovery

On Monday, December 26, 2022, Jeanette Olivo interrupted a 15-year-old girl while she was walking her family dog and stabbed the dog multiple times with a knife. Following the attack, the 12-year-old chihuahua was taken to the Premier Veterinary Group of Chicago for surgery. Officials noted that the chihuahua had significant bleeding.

Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation, a volunteer-based organization, started a donation drive to help fund the dog's medical expenses. Over the past few days, they have posted regular updates about the dog Bebe's health on Facebook.

According to the organization, Bebe sustained multiple stab wounds, but most of them missed his major vital organs.

"His 15 yr old human sister was walking him this evening in the 6700 block of west Irving Park Rd when a woman attacked Bebe for no apparent reason; stabbing him repeatedly. Bebe suffered multiple stab wounds. He is stable right now but they won't know the extent of his injuries until they do the surgery."

In another update posted on December 26, they stated that one of the wounds inflicted by Jeanette Olivo damaged his diaphragm while another pierced his thorax.

"One wound went pretty deep and damaged the diaphragm, but the surgeon was able to repair it. Another wound is of concern as it may have pierced the thorax. The surgeon decided this wound would be best to avoid exploratory surgery at this point; it may cause more trauma and delay healing. They have to watch for a pneumothorax. Several other stab wounds thankfully missed vital organs.

An update on December 27 said that Bebe was able to stand on his own. Another update on December 28 followed his continuous improvement. According to the organization, the dog did not develop pneumothorax.

"So far so good. No pneumothorax - THANK GOD!!! He did very well overnight and there are so far no observed complications. He was lucky that the knife missed his major vital organs. If he continues to do well, he may be discharged today."

Bebe's family said that the dog loves to cuddle like a "cat" because he is always cold.

