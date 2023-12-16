What is buprenorphine? Acute effects meaning explored as Matthew Perry's cause of death is revealed 

FRIENDS actor Matthew Perry’s death on October 28, 2023, left the world in a state of shock. As the actor was found lying unconscious in the tub of his bathroom, many questioned the cause of his passing away, however, at the time, the authorities did not give a clear answer, and stated that the actor died by drowning.

Many weeks after his death, the authorities have now revealed that the real reason for Matthew Perry’s passing was the “acute effects of ketamine.” The toxicology report from the Los Angeles County Medical Officer’s Office stated:

“At the high levels of ketamine found in his postmortem blood specimens, the main lethal effects would be from both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression.”

The cause of death of the FRIENDS actor was revealed. (Image via X/ @drbenirusani)

The postmortem examination also stated that Matthew Perry died from the effects of “buprenorphine,” which is a drug used to treat opioid use disorder. As per the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, buprenorphine is approved by the FDA and has several benefits and side effects for people who are looking to treat opioid use.

Furthermore, the postmortem report also stated that the many reasons together contributed to the tragic passing away of Matthew Perry. The reasons were coronary artery disease, effects of the opioid-addiction medicine, and drowning.

Authorities claim that Matthew passed away due to high levels of ketamine. (Image via X/olilondontv)

Buprenorphine, the drug found in Matthew Perry’s autopsy report is also used to treat acute and chronic pain

Matthew Perry’s death left social media users and FRIENDS fans in shock as many were devastated after he died suddenly. As many kept questioning what might have caused the drowning, the authorities finally had an answer as they stated that high levels of ketamine and buprenorphine were found in his blood reports.

As per Drugs.com, buprenorphine is a medicine that is used to treat acute pain along with opioid usage. At the same time, the website states that it helps in reducing the craving and withdrawal symptoms. The website states that it works by being a substitute for the drug being abused. It also treats chronic pain like no other medicine can treat.

Hence, the report of the deceased actor stated that there were acute levels of the drug found in his body, which further led to his passing away. Hence, Drugs.com recommends that one should be taking the drug with proper precautions suggested by a medical professional.

On the other hand, while many medical professionals prescribe the drug, the drug comes with a warning that overuse can cause addiction, overdose, and even be fatal. The other side effects are drowsiness, and slow breathing, and can be extremely harmful if it is taken with alcohol.

As the authorities revealed Matthew Perry’s cause of death, fans and followers were reminded about his struggles with substance use, and alcohol as he had been quite vocal about the same in many of his interviews.

Furthermore, his close friend from FRIENDS Jennifer Aniston also revealed after his death, that he was “not in pain,” and had quit smoking a long time back.