What did Byron Carillo do? Murder suspect kills himself after Dallas family shooting leaves four dead

21-year-old Byron Carillo shot himself to death during a police chase after he was accused of killing four people. Carillo allegedly shot five people, including two minors. One of the kids, a 15-year-old girl, survived the shooting, while the other child, a 1-year-old boy lost his life.

Dallas Police Department confirmed that the incident took place on Sunday, December 3, at a residence in southeast Dallas. Police further added that Carillo fled the scene shortly after the shooting.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to self-harm and gun violence. Readers' discretion is advised.

Byron Carillo allegedly shot five people including his son and ex

A suspected gunman shot himself to death, as per cops who were chasing him. This came after Byron reportedly killed four people and injured one teenager by opening fire at them. He reportedly had an ankle monitor on during the incident on Sunday, as per Fox News. He allegedly took it off, either before or immediately after the fatal shooting took place.

Expand Tweet

After allegedly committing the crime, Byron fled the scene in a car he stole. He began driving at a high speed as the police chased him and lost control of the car before he crashed into a ditch. He then began running and when law enforcement officials got closer to him, Byron Carillo reportedly shot himself to death, as per Fox News.

The deceased victims have been identified as Jose Lopez, 50; Karina Lopez, 33; and Vanessa De La Cruz, 20. While the adults were pronounced dead on the scene, the kids were taken to the hospital, where one of them died. The deceased toddler was identified as Logan DeLaCruz.

As per WFAA, Jose and Karina were Vanessa's parents, and the 1-year-old toddler, Logan was Vanessa's son. According to family members, Carillo, her ex, who was also Logan's dad, lived close to Vanessa's family and she moved in with them after he got violent with her.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the Texas Rangers Division is investigating Byron's death. Police have further described the incident to be another case of gun violence.

Carillo was charged with aggravated assault in 2021

The case is currently an ongoing investigation (Image via Twitter/@bmurphypointman)

Upon investigating Byron Carillo's background, law enforcement officials discovered that he had been arrested in a separate case in the past. Back in 2021, he was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault. This was why he was wearing an ankle monitor, which he eventually removed during the shooting.

After an extensive police pursuit, authorities got hold of him in Austin. Byron Carillo had reportedly headed along Interstate 35 after the alleged shooting took place. The case is currently an ongoing investigation, and authorities haven't revealed additional information about the incident.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been at least 39,800 deaths due to gun violence in 2023.