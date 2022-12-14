What cancer does Tim Commerford have? Rage Against the Machine bassist opens up on serious diagnosis

Well-known musician Tim Commerford recently spoke to Spin magazine on December 12, revealing his diagnosis of prostate cancer. He said that his prostate was removed before his last tour, as he spoke about his experience with the disease.

Commerford stated:

"Prostate cancer is a very, very, very tough one because it's connected to your s**uality. It's hard to disconnect from that and when you're forced into that situation, it's a brutal psychological journey. I've been trying to find support groups, and it's hard to find people and hard to talk about it."

The Rage Against the Machine member never planned to disclose his prostate cancer diagnosis and only his band members knew about it. He decided not to hide anything after learning that Andy Taylor could not attend the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Tim Commerford mentioned former road racing cyclist Lance Armstrong as an inspiration to him, and mentioned that he also suggested a few ways in which he could cope with the disease.

What is prostate cancer? Symptoms and causes explored

As the name suggests, prostate cancer affects the prostate, where the cancer builds up. However, it cannot lead to any severe complications.

The most common symptoms include problems with urination, reduced force in the stream of urine, blood in the urine and semen, bone pain, weight loss, and erectile dysfunction. The cause of prostate cancer is still under research.

This disease is common among those over 50 years of age. It can affect individuals who have a family history of the disease and those who are obese have a high risk of contracting it. It can lead to problems like the spread of cancer to other body parts, incontinence, and erectile dysfunction.

Prostate cancer can be prevented with a few measures that include the consumption of fruits and vegetables, exercising every day, maintaining a healthy weight, and visiting a doctor if there is a chance of contracting the disease.

Tim Commerford forms a new group with Mathias Wakrat and Jonny Polonsky

Tim Commerford established a new group with Mathias Wakrat and Jonny Polonsky (image via Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

Tim Commerford joined drummer Mathias Wakrat and guitarist Jonny Polonsky last month, and they formed a new group, 7D7D. Their first single was titled Capitalism.

The news came after Race Against the Machine canceled their upcoming tour in North America the following year. The decision was taken after Zack de la Rocha injured his leg.

The band announced the news on social media, stating that Zack tore his Achilles tendon. All those who purchased tickets for the event were immediately refunded. Zack's injury also led to the cancelation of a few more shows earlier this year.

