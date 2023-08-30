What is a Category 4 Hurricane? Netizens distressed as intensified Idalia expected to bring catastrophic storm surge to Florida

Hurricane Idalia is threatening to deliver deadly storm surges and rainfall into Florida's Big Bend region on Wednesday, August 30. The hurricane has been categorized as a Category 4 storm by FOX Weather.

Residents in vulnerable coastal communities in Florida were told to evacuate as Idalia strengthened in the warm seas of the Gulf of Mexico. Authorities even warned the citizens of a "catastrophic storm surge and destructive winds."

Idalia is expected to make landfall in the United States as a Category 4 storm, with sustained winds of at least 130 miles per hour in the sparsely populated region. The outcome could be disastrous for the state.

As per the National Hurricane Center, wind speeds in Category 4 storms range from 130 to 156 miles per hour. Such winds can cause widespread harm. Well-constructed houses can withstand substantial damage, including the loss of the majority of the roof structure and some external walls. The majority of trees get snapped or uprooted, and power poles get knocked down.

Furthermore, fallen trees and power lines can cut off residential areas. Power outages can last for several weeks, if not months. The majority of the area might remain unusable for several weeks.

Idalia is the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the Big Bend region yet

Category 4 Hurricane shook the nation (Image via Associated Press / Getty Images)

As Hurricane Idalia continues to swiftly build in the Gulf of Mexico, a grave situation is unfolding along Florida's Gulf Coast. As the storm approaches the shore, a life-threatening storm surge and devastating winds are expected to pound the state's Big Bend region soon.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Idalia was 60 miles west of Cedar Key and 190 miles south of Tallahassee at 5 am, or 09:00 GMT, on Wednesday. It was traveling north at a speed of 18 mph.

Due to heavy rain, flooding blocked off access to Clearwater Beach early Wednesday morning. Furthermore, the storm's effects are being felt outside of Florida. Other Southeast states are likewise bracing for the worst.

As per recent updates, Idalia, which reached Florida’s Gulf Coast as a Category 3 storm, is the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the region in more than 125 years.

According to FOX Weather, Idalia has been upgraded to a Category 4 storm. When a tropical storm becomes a hurricane, it is assigned a category on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which ranges from 1 to 5. The wind velocity is the primary determinant of these groups. Storms of Category 3, 4, or 5 are classified as major storms, indicating their significant strength. With Category 4, the wind speeds and the chances of damage grow exponentially.

Netizens fear for the safety of Floridians

As news of Idalia went viral, it created a frenzy among netizens. They immediately took to X, formerly known as Twitter, under the post uploaded by Backpirch Weather on August 30 to express their fear over everyone’s safety.

As per news agencies like CNN, Kevin Guthrie, the Executive Director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, warned the citizens on Tuesday evening and said that:

“If you haven’t evacuated, you’re north of Fort Myers, you’re up into the central Gulf Coast, northern Big Bend area, if you have not evacuated, you need to do that right now. You need to drop what you’re doing, you need to go to your room, pack up, pack your things, and get to safety."

On Tuesday, Commissioner Sue Colson joined other city officials on Cedar Key in packing up records and electronics inside City Hall. She also advised the almost 900 individuals who were under mandatory evacuation orders to do so.

Additionally, more than a dozen state troopers went door-to-door, telling people that the storm surge might reach 15 feet. Moreover, officials encouraged residents in Dixie and Taylor Counties to seek shelter immediately.