What did Catherine R Hopkins say? San Antonio, Texas, real estate agent garners backlash for racist email

Screenshots of real estate agent Catherine R Hopkins’ email have flooded social media. In the email, she can be seen racially discriminating against a woman of color. It is not known who Catherine was sending out this email to, but it swiftly made its way to Twitter, where multiple people condemned her words.

In the screenshots being shared on social media, Catherine R Hopkins’ email reads:

“Welfare Queen. We know where you came from. You’re a Black supremacist bi*ch! Fat a*s too! Good Luck! Hope you don’t have the last laugh! Or maybe you should. Like a great forest fire, America might need to go down in flames.”

Many social media users shared these screenshots on July 18, 2023, calling her words “outrageous.”

Social media users were left outraged after many discovered the racist email sent out by the real estate agent. (Image via Twitter)

Some social media users also shared a few text exchanges where Catherine apologized for her racist words and stated that she was angry.

Netizens also shared Catherine’s phone number, office address, and details, like her business name being Cathys Fine Homes. The address shared online states that her business is based out of San Antonio, Texas.

Social media users left outraged as screenshots of real estate agent Catherine R Hopkins’ email float on social media

Social media users were taken aback as they stumbled upon the racist email by Catherine R Hopkins, bashing and abusing a woman of color. While not many details are available about the whole instance, social media users have quickly found out details about her business. Many pictures of her workplace have also started floating online.

Social media users were left outraged after many discovered the racist email sent out by Catherine to a woman of color. (Image via Twitter)

As many social media users shared the screenshots of the email, netizens were left outraged as they called out the real estate agent for using strong words against women of color. As @TaraSetmayer shared the exchanges on Twitter, here is how social media users reacted:

Social media users were left outraged after many discovered the racist email sent out by Catherine. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users were left outraged after many discovered the racist email sent out by Catherine to a woman of color. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users were left outraged after many discovered the racist email sent out by Catherine to a woman of color. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users were left outraged after many discovered the racist email sent out by Catherine. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users were left outraged after many discovered the racist email sent out by Catherine R Hopkins to a woman of color. (Image via Twitter)

Not many details are known about the real estate agent, Catherine R Hopkins, nor has she hopped on to any social media handle to address the backlash. Nonetheless, negative comments continue to pour in as the controversy intensifies.