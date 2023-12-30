What causes rogue waves? 9 hospitalized as video in Ventura goes viral

A rogue wave broke over a seawall in Ventura, California on Thursday, December 28, 2023, sweeping people and cars in its path. The wave hit Pierpont Beach on Seaward Avenue at around 11 am on Thursday. A video of the same was shot and went viral on social media.

The event took place amid warnings to the residents about a huge swell that was expected to hit the coast of Southern California this week. However, the National Weather Service described the damage caused by "tremendous wave energy" as being concentrated in that area.

According to National Geography, wave trains occasionally intersect other wave trains while traveling thousands of miles across sea or ocean basins. A flat sea might arise from the collision of two waves' crests, canceling each other out.

However, when two crests collide, they create a massive wave that equals the total of the two wave heights, creating the wave that looms over neighboring waves. These waves are called rogue waves and this is how they are formed.

The exact reason behind the formation of rogue waves is still unknown

Although these types of waves have long been a part of maritime mythology, scientists have only recently come to acknowledge their existence. Rogue waves are described as waves larger than twice the size of nearby waves and are often erratic while originating from directions other than the predominant wind and wave directions.

As per sources like Ocean Service, these waves occasionally appear out of nowhere. Throughout history, sailors have spoken of these abrupt "walls of water" at sea. These waves have the potential to be both enormous and exceedingly harmful. While they are frequently exceedingly deep and steep, how they arise isn't fully understood by scientists.

Scientists and sailors have observed that when wave trains collide with swift ocean currents, these waves are more likely to happen. For instance, wave trains regularly come into contact with the powerful Agulhas current off the coast of South Africa, which makes the waves considerably steeper. Researchers are still looking into rogue waves because they are still quite unpredictable.

As per National Geography, an interaction may occur that causes the wave frequency to shorten when storm-generated waves emerge in a water current that is opposite to the direction of the waves normally. As a result, the waves may dynamically combine to generate enormous "rogue" waves. The Gulf Stream and Agulhas currents are the currents where they are occasionally observed. This method of developing extreme waves usually results in longer lifespans.

Numerous people suffered minor injuries as a result of the massive waves that pounded California's coast on Thursday. It is worth noting that one of these waves broke over a beach's seawall in Ventura County. According to CBC, storms in the Pacific Ocean produced the waves, which also resulted in flooding, the need for evacuations, and debris-covered beaches.

The Californian rogue wave injured some people

According to FOX 11, a horrifying video shows the moment the rogue wave struck Ventura, California. The way ended up injuring nine people and sending bystanders running and panicking.

The injured people were taken to a local hospital by paramedics who arrived on the scene soon after the wave crashed on the beach. According to witnesses, some victims had shattered bones, while others were pushed into street posts. Some of the injured included visitors to a hotel along the sea. As of Thursday night, two of the victims were still in critical condition.

The wave crashed into Seaward Avenue in Ventura, where more than a dozen people had gathered to watch the day's very high surf at a wall. These enormous waves reaching heights of 33 feet battered the beachfront, severely damaging and flooding it.