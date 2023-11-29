What causes sinkholes to form? 15-foot sinkhole at Busch Gardens opens, releases millions of gallons of wastewater

A 15-foot sinkhole opened up at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in Florida earlier this month. The 15-foot sinkhole released a whopping 2.5 million gallons of water from a wastewater treatment pond. The incident, discovered by vigilant park employees on the morning of November 18, 2023, has raised concerns about environmental impact and safety.

The sinkhole opened in the last of three ponds located within the theme park's on-site wastewater treatment facility, as reported by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Acting promptly, the park closed off water flow from the other ponds once the sinkhole was detected. However, it was too late to prevent the drainage of 2.5 million gallons of wastewater through the sinkhole.

For those unaware, sinkholes form when the surface layer collapses due to a loss of support from eroded rock below, often triggered by natural processes like groundwater dissolution or human activities altering the landscape. The collapse can occur gradually over time or suddenly, depending on geological conditions and specific events.

It is worth noting that the affected pond where the sinkhole emerged serves as a storage unit for water that has already undergone treatment and is cycled through a disinfectant filter, according to information provided by the DEP.

Notably, the drained water was not raw sewage. To ensure the safety of the public and the environment, the DEP is actively sampling the water on-site. Additionally, a professional geologist is present among the DEP staff, closely monitoring the situation alongside Busch Gardens' response team.

Sinkholes are sudden depressions or cavities in the ground. They are the result of the collapse of the surface layer due to a loss of support from below. The way they form depends on the characteristics of the surface layers. If the layers are sandy, they gradually slump into the void below, widening the surface depression over time.

On the other hand, if the layers are cohesive, they may bridge over the expanding void and then suddenly collapse. Sinkholes come in various sizes, ranging from slight depressions to massive holes, like the 'Heavenly Pit' in Chongching, China, which is an astounding 537m wide, 662m deep, and has a volume equal to 48,000 Olympic-size swimming pools, as per Tensar.co.uk.

Sinkholes can be triggered by human activities. Changes in the water table due to mining, groundwater extraction, or erosion of subsurface material caused by a burst water main or leaking pipework can lead to sinkhole formation. The process takes time in most cases, but in certain situations, it can happen rapidly.

Investigation to identify the cause of the sinkhole at Busch Gardens is underway

The DEP is taking the matter seriously, launching an investigation into potential regulatory violations at Busch Gardens. Their scrutiny extends to reviewing Busch Gardens' sinkhole remedial plan to ensure it prioritizes the protection of the environment and public health and safety. The consequences of the sinkhole incident remain uncertain as authorities work to assess the extent of the impact and the necessary measures to address it.

Busch Gardens shared a statement with the Tampa Bay Times,

"The opening drained the pond of water underground. Water levels are monitored 24x7, and we were alerted to the issue as water levels began to slowly drop in the morning on Nov. 18."

As the investigation unfolds, questions about the cause of the sinkhole and its implications for the theme park and the surrounding environment linger. Busch Gardens visitors and the local community await further updates on the situation and the actions that will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future. The park, known for its thrilling attractions, is now grappling with an unexpected twist that goes beyond the usual excitement associated with theme park experiences.