"I’m showing a kind of vulnerability": BTS' RM reveals how facing intense public backlash hasn't deterred him from speaking his mind in interviews

BTS' RM addresses the intense scrutiny and backlash he repeatedly faces as a K-pop idol, global celebrity, and the leader of arguably the biggest boyband in the world, BTS, in a recent interview. Bangtan's leader recently starred on the cover of 032c magazine and, besides shooting for an exclusive pictorial, he spoke about his career, Bangtan, his upcoming music, and his future plans.

In one of the key points of the interview, BTS' RM spoke about the incessant criticism he has faced in his ten years of professional music career and how he handles the intense public scrutiny he faces on almost a regular basis.

Q: "How are you revealing vulnerability?"

A: “I also try to share my life more on Instagram. I'm showing a kind of vulnerability… for me, it is a way of saying "I love you" to people. How long can I just keep my mouth shut and only talk about good stuff in interviews?” If you keep pressing it, it's bound to burst. I'm not exactly saying I was living a lie for the last ten years. It's just that I lived so intensely that there was little time to consider anything other than what I should do immediately next."

BTS' RM's fans react to his brave take on facing intense public scrutiny

It is a known fact that BTS' RM has been in the eye of numerous, unwarranted controversies ever since he debuted as BTS' leader and one-seventh of the K-pop juggernauts. The Indigo singer is known for his intelligence, articulation, deep knowledge of a variety of topics, and sensitivity to string his complex thoughts together and present them in a comprehensible manner.

However, his honesty and vulnerability have self-admittedly landed him in the lap of numerous controversies, ranging from severe backlash for allegedly hurting Islamic sentiments when he shared Frank Ocean's Bad Religion on his Instagram to accidentally sharing a snap of him smoking that caused a stir amongst a section of fans online.

In a new interview with the magazine BTS' RM addressed candidly that he cannot be a mute spectator and have a diplomatic approach to things. He likes to speak his mind and no amount of backlash can deter him from speaking his mind in interviews or public forums.

Additionally, BTS' RM confessed that he has learned how to juggle the stress of always being in the limelight and having everything scrutinized and judged with a microscopic lens. The Mono singer admitted that it saddens him to see the K-pop industry so self-conscious and wary of self-expression, fearing that their carefully crafted public image will be tarnished.

"I think it’s the right direction to move, where people like me, with some power, are a bit more honest. It’s a time where more honesty is celebrated."

BTS' RM's fans have taken to X to back his incredibly honest and candid thoughts. Fans are happy to learn that the Still Life singer hasn't let bitter experiences and social media backlash deter him from being true to his craft and his thoughts and expressing them without any fear.

Furthermore, BTS' RM also revealed that besides his music, he likes to communicate with his fans via his personal Instagram account, @rkive, which was launched on December 6, 2021.

Notably, he launched an alternate Instagram account, @rpwprpwprpwp, and has left the comment section open to communicate with fans.

BTS' RM thanked fans as Bangtan bagged their sixth consecutive Daesang

BTS' RM took to Weverse to express his gratitude to ARMYs as Bangtan bagged their sixth consecutive Daesang award at the 2023 MAMA Awards. The Butter singers have been winning a Daesang (Grand Prize) since 2018 and are the first K-pop group to snag a Daesang award while being on a break from group activities.

BTS leader RM took to Weverse and wrote a few simple words: "Thank you everyone. I miss you," accompanied by a heart emoticon.

More information regarding the Bangtan leader's military enlistment and future projects will be revealed at a later date.