The Witcher season 3 volume 2 new trailer breakdown: 3 key takeaways

The highly anticipated volume 2 of The Witcher season 3 is all set to make its debut on Thursday, July 27, 2023, exclusively on Netflix. Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the fantasy drama series has become a favorite among viewers over the last two seasons due to its thrilling storylines and promising lead cast.

Thus, fans of The Witcher have been eagerly waiting to see what the second volume of season 3 has in store for them, especially after the first volume ended on such a striking note, with the show's lead Geralt of Rivia ending up with a knife at his neck. Volume 1 also saw Ciri getting hidden away for safekeeping in Aretuza, while Yennefer is tracking down an endangered Tissaia.

More recently, Netflix launched a brand new trailer for the upcoming The Witcher season 3 volume 2 on July 13, 2023, heightening anticipation among fans.

A mayhem will be unleashed as revealed in the new trailer of The Witcher season 3 volume 2

The trailer provides the audience with intriguing glimpses of some pretty chaotic events. It seems that the three main characters, including Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer, along with Jaskier, will be reunited at any cost in the upcoming second part of the show's third season. Needless to say, there are some major highlights in the new trailer.

1) Safekeeping Ciri in Aretuza will not last long

Stills from The Witcher season 3 volume 2 new trailer (Images Via Netflix/YouTube)

As showcased in the recently dropped trailer of The Witcher season 3 volume 2, Ciri is no longer safe as she is chased down by evil powers. Ciri, played by Freya Allan, is seen running just to survive in multiple scenes, as gathered from the new trailer of the second volume.

She is seen by the sea-side, on a desert, and on a battlefield all by herself, defending her life from grave dangers. It seems that Ciri has to realize the full potential of her powers and put them all to work in order to stay alive.

2) There are multiple wars brewing

A still from The Witcher season 3 volume 2 new trailer (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

By the looks of the new trailer, it is quite evident that a huge war is about to hit that will put the lives of the lead character in extreme danger. Anya Chalotra's Yennefer is seen taking measures, along with her group, to prepare for the upcoming war. Geralt is also seen constantly fighting someone just to protect Ciri at any cost.

In a scene revealed in the trailer, Jaskier says,

"The war brewing outside is nothing compared to what Geralt will unleash to protect his daughter."

This denotes that there's a huge possibility for multiple wars in the upcoming new episodes of the show's third installment.

3) Geralt's life will be in danger

A still from The Witcher season 3 volume 2 new trailer (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

Towards the end of the trailer for the series' season 3 volume 2, the audience can see Henry Cavill's Geralt fighting when his sword gets destroyed. He is then seen going underwater. Scenes like these hint that Geralt of Rivia's life is in immense danger, as he tries to keep his found family safe and sound. In fact, the titular character says:

"There's no coming back from this."

As is evident, he is all in for the upcoming challenges, even if it takes a huge toll on his own life.

Don't forget to watch the upcoming volume 2 of The Witcher season 3, arriving on Netflix on July 27, 2023.