What is cerebral amyloid angiopathy? Barbara Thore's cause of death explored as 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' star passes away

On December 7, My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Barbara Thore passed away at the age of 76 following a battle with cerebral amyloid angiopathy. Thore died following the conclusion of the show’s tenth season.

Her daughter, Whitney Way Thore, disclosed the news on Instagram. The post featured a video as Whitney paid tribute to her mother by saying that all the family members loved her.

She stated that people were familiar with Barbara’s best qualities and that what the audience saw on the show was nothing compared to how she was in real life.

Barbara was diagnosed with cerebral amyloid angiopathy a long time ago and she had also suffered a few strokes recently. Her health issues and her recovery from a stroke were featured on My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

Cerebral amyloid angiopathy can lead to severe health complications

Cerebral amyloid angiopathy, also called CAA, refers to a condition where amyloid - a protein that is deposited in the liver, kidneys, spleen, or other tissues in certain diseases - grows in the walls of the brain arteries. It can lead to complications like dementia, seizures, bleeding in the brain, and hydrocephalus in rare cases.

It is most common in those above the age of 55. It can also pass through generations of a family.

The symptoms usually start when bleeding in the brain affects the brain tissue and starts causing memory problems. People usually don’t realize the bleeding in the brain and it is diagnosed only after a CT scan.

The most common symptoms of the disease include drowsiness, headaches, changes in the nervous system, seizures, stupor, and vomiting. For early diagnosis, people can take the help of a CT scan, MRA scan, or PET scan.

A specific treatment for CAA is still under research, but physical, occupational, or speech therapy, alongside medicines for improving therapy and anti-seizure drugs can be used to reduce the complications.

Barbara Thore appeared in two episodes of My Big Fat Fabulous Life

Barbara Thore with Glenn Thore, Whitney Thore, Tal Fish (Image via Maarten de Boer/Getty Images)

Born on June 22, 1946, Barbara Thore was known for her appearances in two episodes of the TLC reality series, My Big Fat Fabulous Life. In the latest season, she suffered a stroke in one of the episodes and was found by her son Hunter at her residence.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life premiered on January 13, 2015, and aired for 10 seasons, with a total of 98 episodes. The series has not been renewed for the 11th season.

Barbara gained recognition as the mother of television personality Whitney Thore. The entire family used to go on cruises every year and Whitney posted the moments on social media.

Whitney is also popular for her appearance on My Big Fat Fabulous Life and was initially the on-air producer of the radio show, Jared & Katie in the Morning.

Barbara Thore’s survivors include her family members. Detailed information about her career is yet to be revealed.

Poll : 0 votes