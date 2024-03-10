What channel are the Oscars 2024 on? TV broadcast list and more explored 

The Oscars 2024 will air on ABC and other platforms worldwide. The event is set to take place at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at 4 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) and 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

The event promises an evening of celebration of films, and viewers can anticipate an eventful ceremony honoring the best in the film business. Jimmy Kimmel will host the occasion again, and a stellar cast of presenters, including Mahershala Ali, Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Lawrence, and many more, will take the stage.

This year's Academy Awards will also feature live performances of the Best Original Song nominees, televised from Ovation Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. If you're not in the United States, you can watch live TV internationally and access your streaming account using a VPN.

Oscars 2024 TV broadcast list: Where to watch?

The Oscars 2024 will be televised for viewers worldwide on ABC and other platforms. Where to watch the event is listed below:

Broadcast & cable : You can watch for free on your neighborhood ABC station or by subscribing to cable or satellite services.

: You can watch for free on your neighborhood ABC station or by subscribing to cable or satellite services. Streaming services : Services like Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, and Sling TV will allow you to watch the ceremony.

: Services like Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, and Sling TV will allow you to watch the ceremony. Online streaming : Log in with your provider to stream on ABC.com and the ABC app.

: Log in with your provider to stream on ABC.com and the ABC app. Viewers from abroad: The program will air in more than 200 countries across the globe. M-NET / DStv Now in Africa, Seven / 7 Plus in Australia, CTV in Canada, CANAL+ in France, Disney+ Hotstar in India, RTE in Ireland, SKY Italia in Italy, Wowow in Japan, TNT in Latin America & Caribbean, AZTECA 7 in Mexico, and many more are just a few examples.

What is the date of the Oscars 2024, and what time does it start?

As noted, the event will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024, and is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) and 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The following table shows the start times of the award ceremony in different time zones:

Time Zone Start Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) 4:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time (MST) 5:00 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST) 6:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) 7:00 p.m. Brazil Time (BRT) 7:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 11:00 p.m. Central European Time (CET) 12:00 a.m. (Mon, Mar 11) South Africa Standard Time (SAST) 1:00 a.m. (Mon, Mar 11) Gulf Standard Time (GST) 3:00 a.m. (Mon, Mar 11) India Standard Time (IST) 4:30 a.m. (Mon, Mar 11) Western Indonesia Time (WIB) 6:00 a.m. (Mon, Mar 11) China Standard Time (CST) 7:00 a.m. (Mon, Mar 11) Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) 10:00 a.m. (Mon, Mar 11) New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT) 12:00 p.m. (Mon, Mar 11)

How to watch the Oscars 2024 online?

You can use the ABC app or website to watch the Oscars 2024 online by logging in with your cable provider information. Subscribing to streaming services that provide access to the Oscars via their platforms, such as Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV, is an additional option.

Local broadcasters like M-NET / DStv Now in Africa, Seven / 7 Plus in Australia, CTV in Canada, CANAL+ in France, Disney+ Hotstar in India, RTE in Ireland, SKY Italia in Italy, Wowow in Japan, TNT in Latin America & Caribbean, AZTECA 7 in Mexico, and more allow viewers from other countries to tune in.