What characters did Pamela Salem play in EastEnders and Doctor Who? Tributes pour in as James Bond star dies at 80

British actress Pamela Salem, known for her roles in EastEnders and Doctor Who, died on Thursday at the age of 80. On February 23, production company Big Finish made the sad announcement, saying:

"We are utterly heartbroken to confirm the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Pamela Salem."

Pamela Salem famously played Miss Moneypenny in Sean Connery's iteration of James Bond in Never Say Never Again. She also played Joanne Francis in the BBC soap opera EastEnders and Professor Rachel Jensen in Doctor Who.

A look into Pamela Salem's famous roles in EastEnders and Doctor Who

Expand Tweet

EastEnders is an ongoing British soap opera created by Julia Smith and Tony Holland, first broadcast on BBC One in February 1985. With over 6,000 episodes, the show depicts the lives of working-class people in the fictional Albert Square in the East End of London.

Salem starred in the show for around 36 episodes between 1988 and 1989. According to EastEnders Wiki, Joanna Francis made her first appearance in the show on June 16, 1988, as the manager of Strokes Wine Bar, a front for an illegal gambling den owned by the gangland organization, The Firm.

Joanna Francis was last seen on the show in January 1989, as she fled in her car after stealing thousands of pounds from The Firm.

Another one of Pamela Salem's successful roles was that of Professor Rachel Jensen, a scientific advisor for Group Captain Ian Gilmore of the Intrusion Counter-Measures Group in the iconic sci-fi series Doctor Who, as per the Tardis Fandom website.

While Professor Rachel Jensen appeared onscreen for just one episode in Remembrance of the Daleks alongside the Seventh Doctor, Sylvester McCoy, she was featured regularly in the spin-off audio drama series Counter-Measures.

Expand Tweet

According to The Sun, Pamela Salem's other acting credits include a recurring role in the sitcom French Fields and appearances in All Creatures Great and Small and The West Wing. She also starred in on-stage adaptations of plays by Shakespeare, Chekhov, and Pinter.

Tributes pour in for Pamela Salem

As news of the versatile actor's death went public, social media was flooded with tributes to the star.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

According to The Sun, her Big Finish producer David Richardson claimed Salem would appear at the studio "armed with the warmest smiles, the biggest hugs and often presents."

"Pamela Salem was lovely, and we all loved her. Whenever there was a Big Finish recording for her, she’d fly in from Miami on her own steam, without fuss or fanfare. She was a very gentle person – always interested in everyone, from her co-stars to the production team to the guest actors and visitors," he continued.

Actress Karen Gledhill, who worked alongside Salem in Doctor Who, called her "the kindest, most generous actor" who took the former under her wing on the sci-fi show.

"She led me through a wonderful but slightly daunting experience. We became friends, and whenever we met were always so pleased to see each other. Counter-Measures was a total bonus – nearly eight years of regular contact with this unique woman, whose talent and professionalism shone like the star she was. What a privilege to have worked with her."

The actress passed away in her home in Florida, where she has lived since the 90s, on February 22. No further details are known about her demise.