How much money did Peggy Fulford steal from Dennis Rodman?

Dennis Rodman is recognized as one of the most successful athletes of his time. But, he, unfortunately, ran into a scam debacle with his former financial advisor, Peggy Fulford.

Before Rodman cut ties with Fulford in 2015, the financial advisor had a racket that involved using her clients' wealth to build up her own personal fortune.

As she gained more clients back in the day, she continued to run with her own created background as a graduate of Harvard that wanted to prolong the wealth of former athletes.

According to The Sporting News article by Jordan Greer, Dennis Rodman felt betrayed by the whole debacle with Peggy Fulford.

"It makes me sad I trusted someone I considered family to manage my money, and they did terribly wrong by me," Rodman said. "I hope other athletes and celebrities can learn from this experience."

According to CNBC's Scott Cohn, Peggy Fulford was able to steal an estimated $1.2 million from the former NBA player. She ended up getting arrested in 2016 with a 10-year sentence to her name.

The Sporting News' Jordan Greer reported that Peggy Fulford was required to pay $5.7 million in restitution to the clients she stole from. The article from Greer also mentioned that Fulford would only point at Rodman's spending habits whenever the former Bulls player would open up about financial issues with her.

Besides Dennis Rodman, former NBA player Rashad McCants also entrusted Peggy Fulford

At the height of her racket, Peggy Fulford conned a number of athletes, especially NBA players. Similar to Dennis Rodman, former NBA player Rashad McCants ran into the same trouble, as revealed by CNBC's Scott Cohn.

"Peggy was sexy, she was attractive, she was seductive, she knew how to play with a man's heartstrings," McCants said. "She knew what to do to lower your guard."

Rashad McCants was selected 14th overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2005 NBA Draft and made the business decision to work with Fulford.

Fulford's process of scamming her clients was simple enough for her to pull off and remember. She had two bank accounts, with one for standard expenses and the other for investments, as mentioned in the Sports Illustrated article by Alex Prewitt.

As Fulford had full control, she was able to transfer some of the money from the investments account toward her personal account. The same article also mentioned how she had over 85 bank accounts and more than 20 shell corporations.

