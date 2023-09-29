What are the charges against Makado 600? Real name and more explored as rapper reportedly found dead in his cell 

Reports of Makado 600 passing away have recently appeared online. The rapper was imprisoned following the double murder of two women. The cause of death, however, remained unknown at the time of writing this article.

Makado 600’s real name was Makavelle Sampson. X (formerly known as Twitter) page @ChicagoScene88 was one among the many that reported about the rapper’s death. They wrote in a tweet:

“Damn… Rest in peace Makado (600). He was found dead in his cell. He was fighting a double homicide. He has been one of 600’s front figures since the beginning of the drill era.”

Pop culture outlet Say Cheese! also took to the platform to confirm the same. No official reports about his death were made available online at the time of writing this article.

Makado 600 charges and more revealed as reports of his passing make their way online

According to Reddit user u/kaaaamen, Makavella Sampson was sentenced on 14 August. The rapper pleaded not guilty in February to 12 felony counts, which also included murder. The Reddit user claimed that he initially faced gun charges, but they later turned into murder charges.

Further, according to platform user u/TheDForFree, Sampson was given a sentence of 26 years in prison.

This comes after the death of Juliet Washington and Jeanine Dowell in 2017. The duo were 41 and 32 years old at the time of their passing.

Prosecutors alleged that Sampson and his accomplice Kevin Brown pulled up in a sedan behind Washington’s vehicle at 10:30 pm, 28 June 2017, at the Wabash Avenue and Garfield Boulevard in Chicago. Sampson and Brown then approached Washington’s vehicle with handguns.

Prosecutors added that Sampson fired at Washington, who was a mother of two, 14 times. Brown took to firing at Dowell, who was a mother of three, eight times. Sampson and Brown were caught after a driver, who was at the intersection, followed their vehicle.

Further, the DNA that was recovered from one of the doors of Washington’s vehicle matched with Brown and Sampson. Video footage also implicated the two gunmen.

Prosecutors also revealed during a court hearing that Sampson made 15 calls to a person who faced aggravated battery charges against one of the gun victims, Dowell. The person Sampson made calls to was ultimately convicted as well.

The motive behind the death of the two women still remains unknown. Speaking about the charges against Brown, who was charged with murder, police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement:

“We have overwhelming evidence to prove the murder but no motive was given to us by the defendant.”

One of the victims, Washington, a Woodridge native, worked as a mail carrier. Meanwhile, Dowell was nicknamed as “Ms MakeItHappen” by her family for her drive to ensure that her family’s needs were met.

Tributes pour in as Makado 600 passes away

Despite Makado 600 being implicated for a double homicide, netizens expressed their grief over his death. Several people took to social media to pay their tributes to the rapper.

Meanwhile, Makado 600's fellow rapper and actor Nashwan Breedlove passed away on Sunday in his New Jersey residence as well. He was best known for his appearance in the 2002 film 8 Mile, which he starred in alongside Eminem.