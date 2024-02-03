What are the charges against Nicole Daedone and Rachel Cherwitz? OneTaste founder and former CEO to face criminal trial in 2025

In June 2023, former OneTaste executives Nicole Daedone and Rachel Cherwitz were charged with planning a forced labor conspiracy. This was reportedly in connection to a years-long scheme to garner the services of a group of OneTaste members "by subjecting them to economic, s*xual, emotional and psychological abuse, surveillance, indoctrination, and intimidation," as per the United States Attorney General's Office.

As per a recent report by the New York Post, Nicole Daedone, the founder and former CEO and Rachel Cherwitz, the former Head of Sales of the company will go on trial next year. This comes after the duo appeared in federal court in Brooklyn on Thursday.

Founded in 2004, OneTaste was reportedly branded as a s*xuality-focused wellness company. They organized several events, wellness practices, and courses, and as per the United States Attorney General's Office, members of OneTaste reportedly lived in residential warehouses, where they "participated in courses and experimented s*xually."

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

Former OneTaste executives Nicole Daedone and Rachel Cherwitz to go on trial in 2025

Federal prosecutors announced on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, that the creator of OneTaste, was being accused of allegedly organizing a conspiracy similar to a cult that involves forced labor. Rachel Cherwitz and Nicole Daedone were further accused of allegedly recruiting and grooming members to engage in s*xual acts with clients, investors, and staff members.

As per an official statement issued by the Attorney General's office, Nicole Daedone and Rachel Cherwitz reportedly recruited individuals dealing with past trauma and promised them that they could cure their "s*xual trauma and dysfunction." The duo allegedly instructed members to engage in acts they were uncomfortable with so they could "obtain freedom and enlightenment."

“The defendants advertised their company as being able to help individuals recover from past trauma. In reality, they allegedly targeted their victims in order to manipulate them not only into debt but to limit their independence and create a reliance on OneTaste for basic needs,” the statement read.

US Attorney Breon Peace mentioned:

“Under the guise of empowerment and wellness, the defendants are alleged to have sought complete control over their employees’ lives, including by driving them into debt and directing them to perform s*xual acts while also withholding wages.”

During their appearance in federal court on Thursday, they were informed that their criminal trial would be held in 2025 and would possibly continue for a month.

It is important to note that the federal authorities did not charge the company as a whole. As per Reuters, Anjuli Ayer, the CEO of OneTaste, stated that the company complied with the authorities and that the accusations were baseless due to "OneTaste's culture of individual empowerment, choice, and consent."

However, a former employee is currently suing the duo in federal court in Manhattan, alleging that they trafficked her to attract OneTaste clients. Hence, as per the NY Post, they could spend years behind bars if proven guilty of the charges against them.