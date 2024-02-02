Squid Game actor O Yeong-su charged with a molestation accusation and reported to face imprisonment

On Friday, February 2, 2024, Squid Game actor O Yeong-su began trial proceedings for a sexual misconduct case dating back to 2017. The prosecution sought a prison sentence of one year for him.

The 79-year-old O Yeong-su was charged in November 2022 over allegations that he kissed and caressed an unnamed woman on the cheek without her consent in August and September 2017 during his two-month trip to a rural area for a concert.

According to the Korea Times, prosecutors requested that the court restrict the actor from working with institutions for children and adolescents and order the public disclosure of his personal information.

Reader's discretion is advised.

O Yeong-su denies charges of sexual assault of a minor

The proceedings of Squid Game actor O Yeong-su's case began on Friday at the Suwon District Court's Seongnam branch.

The prosecutors stated that in 2017, while drinking with the victim, the defendant (O Yeong-su) used a complex approach to communicate his yearning to be youthful. Additionally, in an attempt to control and manipulate the victim and evade responsibility, the actor even claimed he texted his apologies when asked to do so by the victim, saying he did so because she was like a daughter to him.

"The defendant expressed his lust for youth in a convoluted way while drinking with the victim in 2017. Even when texting his apology after being asked to by the victim, the actor claimed he did that because she was like a daughter to him in order to manipulate the victim and avoid taking accountability. Please hand down a strong sentence to the defendant who refuses to repent." (as reported and translated by Koreaboo)

In his final statement, Squid Game's O Yeong-su said that, given his age, it is extremely difficult for him to appear in court. O Yeong-su expressed that he feels vilified because this is how the final chapter of his life seems to end—in court. He stated that he feels as though his entire existence has crumbled. Following this, O Yeong-su pleaded with the court, requesting a sensible decision.

"It is so difficult for me to stand before the court at my age. I feel my life has collapsed due to the fact that this is how I will end my life. I ask you to make a wise ruling." (as translated by Koreaboo)

Not much further information is available regarding the case and the event. Laws prohibit the release of court records, and the police have declined to provide more details of the accuser, citing their policy of withholding information regarding sex crime victims.

Having participated in over 200 plays since 1968 and garnered several honors, he has long been recognized as one of South Korea's top stage performers. After playing Oh Il-nam, the cunning elder competitor in Netflix's blockbuster hit Squid Game, he shot to international prominence in 2021.

More about the alleged assault case against Squid Game actor O Yeong-su

Suwon prosecutors fist dropped the matter against the Squid Game actor, but on November 25, 2023, they brought charges against the veteran actor. According to Jang Shin-mo, a division chief at the station, the police station in the adjacent city of Seongnam initially received the woman's complaint in December 2021 and promptly started looking into the matter.

In February 2022, that station forwarded the case to the prosecutors; however, two months later, the authorities chose not to file charges. In May 2022, the lady filed an appeal and requested that the police reexamine the case. In November 2023, prosecutors filed charges after obtaining further evidence.

However, amidst his latest win at the 79th Golden Globe on January 10, 2022, for Squid Game, the actor has been embroiled in a hugely offensive case. After being indicted, he has had negative publicity and was removed from the cast of the South Korean production Love Letter, which he was supposed to appear in on January 14, 2024. The nation's Ministry of Culture has also withdrawn a government ad featuring him from the air.

In South Korea, those found guilty of indecent assault are classified as sex offenders and remain under police surveillance long after their jail sentences expire. Sentences for first-time offenders may be shortened to five years.

The court has slated the final or next hearing of the Squid Game actor on the March 15, 2024 case. Moreover, O Yeong-su's lawyers have stated the dearth of evidence against their client and have pleaded with the court to make a sensible ruling.