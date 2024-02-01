A 79-year-old retired Michigan woman, Sue Ann Asch, is in the news lately, after being accused of sending inappropriate text messages to an underage child.

Sue Ann Asch, who recently retired as a paraprofessional education assistant at Kalkaska Public Schools, is now facing serious charges that could lead to a four-year jail term.

She is currently held in Kalkaska County Jail, facing a charge of accosting children for immoral purposes, with a $5,000 bond, according to UpNorthLive.

The alleged incidents took place in Sept. 2023, the same month Asch retired from her job. The investigation began when Michigan State Police received a report about her alleged communication with the minor through Snapchat.

The minor was interviewed at the Traverse City Children's Advocacy Center, prompting further action. As a result, a felony warrant for Asch's arrest was authorized on January 8.

Subsequently, investigators seized multiple electronic devices from her residence on West Street. They were sent to the state police computer crimes unit, and a comprehensive report was submitted to the Kalkaska County Prosecutor's Office for review.

Kalkaska Public Schools Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer confirmed that Asch had been employed by the school district since 2012 and worked as a paraprofessional at Kalkaska Middle School until her retirement.

However, Heitmeyer stated that authorities have not contacted him about the ongoing investigation into Asch's alleged actions.

