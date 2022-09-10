What is Chloroethane? Darius Campbell Danesh's cause of death revealed

Singer and songwriter, Darius Campbell Danesh’s cause of death has been confirmed by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s office, which stated that he died from inhaling chloroethane.

Danesh passed away last month and was discovered dead at his residence in Rochester, Minnesota. According to the autopsy documents, the toxic effects of chloroethane and suffocation were the major reasons behind his death. The death was termed an accident by the medical examiner.

Meanwhile, Darius’s family has already revealed that the police could not find any signs of intent or suspicious circumstances related to the case.

Details about the drug found in Darius Campbell Danesh’s body

Chloroethane is often called ethyl chloride and is mostly used as an industrial refrigerant. It is also used in other products like petrol additives, plastics, dyes, pharmaceuticals, topical anesthetics, and more. It became well-known as an inhalant street drug during the 80s.

It can lead to dizziness, euphoria, confusion, incoordination, hallucinosis, impairment of short-term memory, and narcosis. Higher doses can also lead to death and can damage the liver and kidneys.

It is used as a thickening agent in paints and cosmetics and as a refrigerant, aerosol spray propellant, anesthetic, and blowing agent for foam packaging.

Inhalation can result in shallow breathing, loss of consciousness, and a depressed heart rate. However, consciousness can be restored if the individual is taken away from the area of exposure.

Long exposure can cause side effects like dehydration, dizziness, loss of vision, and temporary loss of consciousness. Those exposed to the substance can recuperate by consuming extra fluids, vitamins, and sugars.

Toxic over-exposure at concentrations between 9% and 12% can reduce the heart rate and the victim might start to gasp, belch or vomit. This is where the individual needs medical assistance, and in case it is not available, they should be taken to clear air and use force breathing on them to clear the lungs of toxic fumes. An individual’s heart, lungs, and kidneys might fail at 12% concentration.

In brief, about Darius Campbell Danesh

Darius Campbell Danesh was a famous singer-songwriter, actor and film producer (Image via John Phillips/Getty Images)

Darius Campbell Danesh gained recognition for appearing on the first season of Popstars in 2001 and the ITV music competition television series, Pop Idol, the following year.

He then recorded two albums, Dive In and Live Twice, and they were trending in the UK Album Chart. His first single, Colourblind, was also a hit and this was followed by two more songs, Rushes and Incredible. He played important roles in musicals like Chicago and Guys and Dolls.

He emerged as the winner of Popstar to Operastar in 2010 and performed a duet with Villazon on The Impossible Dream. He also appeared in a show called The History of the Big Bands tour.

