What did Christopher Golden do? Georgia man pleads guilty to killing deputies while serving warrant

On Thursday, 30-year-old Christopher Golden pleaded guilty to killing two Georgia deputies. The deputies have been identified as Jonathan Koleski (42) and Marshall Ervin, Jr. (38). Cobb County DA Flynn D. Broady confirmed the information.

Christopher Golden was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without parole plus 55 years. He faces charges of murder and aggravated assault in the deaths of Cobb County deputies. Prosecutors initially opted for the death penalty for Golden, but his attorneys entered a plea deal on his behalf, saying that he had to spend life in prison.

WATCH the court hearing



WATCH the news conference

Christopher Golden sentenced to life imprisonment with no chance of parole

On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at about 7:45 pm local time, deputies were serving a warrant to the accused, Christopher Cook, when Christopher Golden shot them. Deputies Koleski and Ervin, Jr. were fatally wounded while they were at a house in the Marietta area.

They reportedly went there to arrest a suspect for theft. Soon after they arrived at the location, a vehicle drove up, and someone inside the car shot the deputies. According to officials, the ties managed to call in the shooting before succumbing to their grave injuries.

Police have confirmed that the deputies rang the doorbell that day, but nobody answered. As they returned to their car, another vehicle drove up, and Golden opened fire at them. Initially, the police did not know whether Golden or Cook was in the car.

This after two Cobb County deputies were shot and killed while serving a warrant.

Officials have also mentioned that the warrant was not for Christopher Golden and was intended to be served to Cook, who was accused of theft. Cook failed to show up at the court on the hearing dates, which triggered the warrant. Investigators believe that Golden was hiding Cook.

Christopher Golden brutally assaulted law enforcement officers in an ambush attack. After a 4-hour-long chase, Golden and Cook were taken into police custody. Cook faced charges of the alleged theft, while Golden faced charges of aggravated assault and first-degree murder.

Speaking of the judgment, DA Broady confirmed that prosecutors would seek the death penalty for Christopher Golden. But after speaking to the victim's family, he concluded that a plea deal would prevent further ordeals they would face due to more trials. He said,

“We made the mutual decision to complete the criminal case through a plea.”

Two Cobb County deputies were shot and killed while trying to serve a warrant at this house. This morning, this is what's left of it.

DA Broady said in a press conference that,

“During the course of our investigation, our office was approached by the defending counsel asking us to consider a plea to life without parole in lieu of our office filing for the death penalty.”

Law enforcement agencies offer their condolences to the victims' families, and Cobb County Sheriff's Office

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens stated,

“Three months ago, our lives were forever changed. It’s an emotional day for the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, for the team of deputies who were on the scene, and all of those who served with and knew Deputies Marshall Ervin and Jonathan Koleski.”

He further added,

“We are grateful to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office and DA Flynn Broady for ensuring justice was served and this evil man will remain in prison for the rest of his life. Our hearts still hurt. But tonight, we will sleep a little sounder now that this portion of the case is behind us.”

Ervin was a father of two and joined the office in 2012. Jonathan Koleski joined the force in 2007 and served in the US Army.

While talking about deputies, Owens mentioned,

“They were outstanding men, men of character and integrity, family men, loved by their family and kids.”

Megan Barrios, deputy Koleski's sister, said,

“I hope every time he hears the cell doors close and echo off the shoebox size of the cell, he is reminded of Jon and Marshall and the freedom he will never get back.”

Speaking about Golden's sentence, she added,

“He will have an immense amount of time looking at the same four walls to self-reflect and possibly grow a heart.”

During the trial, Judge Julie Adams Jacobs told Christopher Golden,

“You're going to have a long time to think about your actions and how senseless and violent it was and you can think about the impact your actions had on this family and this community.”

The families of the victims and coworkers of the Sheriff's Office have joined other local law enforcement agencies in publicly sharing their heartbreak due to this violent incident. Funeral services and memorials took place commemorating the lives of the officers lost.

