What does a city manager do? Acclaimed Little Rock administrator Bruce Moore dies aged 57

Bruce Moore, the longest-serving manager for Arkansas capital city, passed away at age 57. The city confirmed the news of his demise on Saturday, October 15, 2023. The city wrote in the statement,

"Bruce Moore passed away peacefully overnight in his Little Rock home. During his time in service to the residents of Little Rock, City Manager Moore personified servant leadership."

The cause of his death has not been disclosed. Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. ordered that flags in the city should be flown at half-staff in the loving memory of Moore.

For the uninitiated, Bruce Moore was appointed as Little Rock City Manager on December 17, 2002. A city manager is someone like the CEO of a company who is in charge of overseeing the daily affairs of the municipality. Before this, he was serving as the assistant city manager. He served in a number of positions in Little Rock City.

Bruce Moore started work for the city 35 years ago

The city mentioned in their statement that Bruce earned a number of awards and accolades from across the country and around the world for his effective management, organization, and expertise.

Moore started working for the city more than 35 years ago, first as an intern and then moved up to positions like assistant to the mayor and assistant to the city manager. He worked as city manager under three different mayors.

The City of Little Rock, Arkansas, wrote about Bruce on their official website, in which they mentioned details about his education,

"Moore has a Master of Public Administration degree from Arkansas State University and a Bachelor of Science degree from Henderson State University. He is a member of the International City/County Management Association (ICMA), Arkansas City Manager's Association (ACMA), the National Forum of Black Public Administrators (NFBPA) Board of Directors, Henderson State University Board of Trustees, Little Rock Regional Chamber Board of Directors and Downtown Little Rock Partnership Executive Board."

For those unaware, a city manager is hired by the city government to serve as its chief executive officer. The role of a city manager can vary from one municipality to another.

The major work that they perform includes administrative leadership, budget management, policy implementation, problem-solving, community engagement, and legal compliance, among others.

City officials said that the funeral arrangements for Bruce Moore are currently pending

The city officials said that the funeral arrangements for Bruce are currently pending, but they will take place soon, and the city will release information about them. Other than this, Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. also mourned the demise of Bruce and said in his statement,

"I mourn the transition of my friend and brother, City Manager Bruce T. Moore. Please keep his family and friends in your prayers."

It is worth noting that Bruce is survived by his son, Luke Thomas Moore, and his fiancee, Siobhan Osborne.