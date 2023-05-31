What did Timothy Taylor do? Search for suspect underway as ex-wife found dead weeks after pregnant girlfriend fatally stabbed

On Tuesday, May 30, The New York Police Department announced that 35-year-old Timothy Taylor is wanted in the murders of two women. The New York Post reports that Timothy Taylor was accused of killing Theresa Gregg, a 37-year-old Department of Homeless Services officer, on May 13.

Authorities have also charged him with killing Tishawn Folkes-Taylor, 44, in a separate incident on Sunday, May 28. According to reports, Folkes Taylor was the suspect's ex-wife.

Trigger warning: This article concerns two homicide investigations, the reader's discretion is advised

The motives behind the separate homicide cases remain unknown. As per the Daily News, authorities suspect that Timothy Taylor fled to North Carolina. Taylor was described by New York authorities as a black male with a medium build, standing at 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. He reportedly has a tattoo on his neck.

The timeline of the allegations against Timothy Taylor

The New York Post stated that Timothy Taylor first met Theresa Gregg while living at the Bedford-Atlantic Armory men’s shelter. Authorities were informed by neighbors that they started dating, and Taylor could frequently be heard arguing with Gregg in her home.

Gregg eventually got pregnant, though officers could not confirm the father's identity. On May 13, Gregg's twin daughters discovered the mother's unconscious body with stab wounds in their Bedford Avenue home. Officials believe that Taylor used a screwdriver in the homicide.

Members of the Department of Homeless Services mourned Gregg's untimely death.

In an official statement, a department spokesperson said:

“This is an absolutely heartbreaking tragedy. We are ever-grateful for Officer Gregg’s invaluable contributions and tireless dedication to serving and supporting vulnerable New Yorkers.”

Authorities said the second murder victim, Tishawn Folkes-Taylor, had two children with the suspect. Theresa Morris, Folkes-Taylor's neighbor, said that Timothy Taylor had mental issues. She described his supposed symptoms as "schizophrenic."

On Sunday, May 28, Tishawn Folkes-Taylor was found dead in her home. The police identified the cause of death as trauma. While the case remains under investigation, authorities believe that Taylor murdered her while already on the run for the slaying of Theresa Gregg.

Theresa Morris commented on the death, claiming that she heard Taylor was going to Folkes-Taylor's home prior to the killing.

Morris said:

“I was very shocked to hear about this other investigation going on. It fits, because he went down there ... and the next thing you know, I’m seeing Tim’s name.”

In an official statement, the Schenectady Police said that they had not yet determined Folkes-Taylor's cause of death.

The statement read:

“Ms. Folkes-Taylor died of trauma but her exact cause of death will be determined after an autopsy."

Authorities announced that they are offering $5000 for any information related to the arrest. The suspect is considered dangerous, and officers have warned civilians from approaching the suspect themselves.

