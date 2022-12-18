"What in the color purple hell is going on": Woman falls to her knees to meet King Charles, sparks hilarious reactions

A video of a Black woman crawling on her knees toward King Charles has taken over the internet, sparking an intense debate and several reactions.

In the Instagram video uploaded by @theshaderoom on December 17, 2022, the King was visiting a restaurant establishment and went into the kitchens to see the staff. After he was introduced and welcomed by the host, a few staff members were seen being delighted to see their Royal monarch. Many of them were happy, clicking pictures using their phones.

However, one woman was so pleased to meet the King that she began jumping with joy and squealing, quickly falling to her knees in elation. While her colleagues tried to help her up, she refused their help and then started crawling toward King Charles, who then greeted her with a hug.

Several netizens did not like this, with some even likening the moment to Alice Walker's popular epistolary novel, The Color Purple. The story revolves around race and family and has garnered critical acclaim, making it one of the most prominent works of literature when teaching race theory.

As such, Instagrammer @SpiritualWorld shared their confusion after seeing the Black woman reacting with so much awe upon meeting the King. They said:

"What in The Color Purple hell is going on here????"

A comment that was left under the video of the woman crawling to meet the King (Image via Instagram/The Shade Room)

"Blimey you went too far": Netizens did not like it when the Black woman fell to her knees when meeting King Charles

Considering the severe impact centuries of British colonialism had on several countries, internet users shared their distaste towards the Black woman who fell to her knees when she met King Charles.

Many have criticized the woman for "loving the oppressor" and have taken the opportunity to share how little the British monarchy means to them. Netizens claimed to cringe from "second-hand embarrassment" and exclaimed that they would never do such a thing to the Royal Family.

King Charles, the former Prince of Wales (Image via Getty/Unknown)

In addition, many people, especially those of African and Asian descent, have also expressed their revulsion and even indifference to the British Royal family and other colonizing entities for decades now. Hence, seeing this immigrant woman react with such joy upon just meeting the King Charles left a sour taste in many peoples' tongues.

While many reacted with "disgust," others laughed at the woman's emotions and called her out for being a "clown."

Angela Mann @AngelaM48153468 @Mu_Ri_Elle #CalmDown Woman and why are you kneeling down on your knees to meet King Charles III, blimey you went too far. @Mu_Ri_Elle #CalmDown Woman and why are you kneeling down on your knees to meet King Charles III, blimey you went too far.

Will Smith Slapped Me @AshleyShyMiller I just saw that video of that black woman stanning out for King Charles and falling to her knees in front of him and was sickened to my core. Loving your oppressor is wild. I just saw that video of that black woman stanning out for King Charles and falling to her knees in front of him and was sickened to my core. Loving your oppressor is wild. https://t.co/Th7z8nx8De

Hope @Hope_Burt Some black people thought Will Smith slapping Chris Rock was an embarrassment to black people (Not me) but this black woman crawling on her knees to king Charles is really the embarrassment. 🤦🏾‍♀️ Some black people thought Will Smith slapping Chris Rock was an embarrassment to black people (Not me) but this black woman crawling on her knees to king Charles is really the embarrassment. 🤦🏾‍♀️

high vibrational girl @FarmerCee04 I saw that woman on her knees for King Charles and I got 5th hand embarrassment. Jussssssoooooo I saw that woman on her knees for King Charles and I got 5th hand embarrassment. Jussssssoooooo

KingTRE ™👑 @KingTREfromVA That video of the black woman dropping to her knees in excitement for “King” Charles III is disgusting….my question is why tf are y’all so fascinated and obsessed with their family ?! 🤮🤢 That video of the black woman dropping to her knees in excitement for “King” Charles III is disgusting….my question is why tf are y’all so fascinated and obsessed with their family ?! 🤮🤢

King Charles was visiting a Jewish community center while they were making preparations for Hannukah celebrations. While the event didn't seem to get much coverage, the British monarch was seen dancing with a few old Jewish men who were teaching him the traditional Hora dance.

