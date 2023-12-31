What did Connor Hilton do? Motive explored as 17-year-old arrested over fatal shooting of two teens at Texas home

17-year-old Connor Hilton has been accused of fatally shooting two teenagers at his residence in Friendswood, Texas, on the night of December 23, 2023. He allegedly killed his 18-year-old friend and injured a 19-year-old, who remains in critical condition.

ABC News reported that a third individual, who was present at the residence at the time of the incident, contacted 911 while hiding in the bathroom and reported hearing two gunshots.

According to the report by ABC News, following the shooting, Connor Hilton was called in for questioning and was initially charged by the Galveston County District Attorney's Office with two counts of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Connor Hilton allegedly wanted to commit a homicide for a long time

Fox 26 Houston reported that on December 23, 2023, just before 9 pm, authorities responded to a residence at 1805 La Salle Street after receiving a 911 call about the shooting.

ABC 13 reported that the 911 caller, who remains anonymous, informed authorities that following the shooting, Connor Hilton walked by the bathroom door crying and said:

"What have I done?"

ABC News reported that responding officers located Connor outside the residence, looking "visibly distraught."

When questioned by authorities if anyone was injured, he reportedly nodded yes, then pointed two fingers towards the residence and informed them that there were two teenagers inside that he believed were deceased.

According to the report by ABC News, the two teenage male victims, who were identified as 18-year-old Ethan Riley and 19-year-old Benjamin Bliek, were located lying on the ground with gunshot wounds along with a revolver on a table.

Both the victims were taken to local hospitals in critical condition, where Ethan succumbed to his injuries the next day.

Fox 26 Houston reported that a gunshot residue swab was conducted on Connor's hands, and he was informed of Miranda rights, following which he admitted to the shooting. He allegedly told authorities that he had considered and wanted to commit a homicide for a long time.

According to the report by Fox 26 Houston, Connor Hilton also told authorities about the handgun he convinced his mother to buy for him and that he wanted the gun with the intention of shooting someone and/or himself.

Connor Hilton was rearrested after posting $1 million bond

Fox 26 Houston reported that Connor Hilton informed authorities that there was no conflict between him and the others to have any clashes on the day of the incident.

He stated that he had decided to shoot Ethan Riley, Benjamin Bliek, and the anonymous 911 caller once they were inside the residence.

According to the report by Fox 26 Houston, Connor allegedly stood up, lifted the gun, and shot Ethan first in the left side of his head. He then turned to his right and shot Benjamin in the left side of the head.

He mentioned that Benjamin raised his hands in a defensive way when he shot him. Later, Connor allegedly told authorities that he totally comprehends his actions and that he should be held accountable.

ABC News reported that on December 25, 2023, Connor Hilton was arrested again at his residence and charged with murder after he was released from custody after posting a $1 million bond. He currently remains at the Galveston County Jail with no bond.