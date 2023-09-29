What is Cryptosporidium? Areas affected explored amid parasite in Baltimore City drinking water fears

A parasite called Cryptosporidium has recently infected the Baltimore drinking water reservoir, which was found during a test conducted by the Druid Lake Reservoir. Baltimore City Department of Public Works shared a statement for the public during a news release, where they said:

"Please rest assured that our drinking water remains safe for the general population. This is not related, or in any way comparable, to previous water-related issues."

Cleveland Clinic states that Cryptosporidium causes an illness called cryptosporidiosis. Certain symptoms of the disease include gastrointestinal problems such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.

Expand Tweet

Fox News stated that a few regions of Baltimore City have been affected so far. The news release also stated that people should take certain precautions for elderly people and children. They also advised the residents to boil or filter the water before drinking.

Druid Lake Reservoir provides water to almost all houses and businesses throughout the city. The Baltimore Sun revealed that the officials have already started working on replacing the reservoir with underground storage tanks so that the harmful water is not consumed by the residents.

Cryptosporidium parasite has affected a few areas until now

CBS News has recently revealed that Cryptosporidium has affected a majority of Baltimore City on the west and north sides. Towson, Parkville, and Cockeysville are also included among the affected areas.

Expand Tweet

As stated above, the parasite is a common cause of Cryptosporidiosis. As such, people can avoid drinking contaminated water or consuming affected food to prevent themselves from getting sick. Cryptosporidiosis is a contagious disease and a few steps must be taken so that the disease is not spread to anyone.

The Department of Public Works said that the parasite levels in the water were not that dangerous. Although this suggests that the water can be drank, people are still asked to take a few precautions and do the needful.

DPW also revealed their plans to conduct tests at the rest of the water reservoirs in Baltimore. They stated that the test results would be revealed after the bacteria became undetected in the water.

Baltimore city officials have planned a few steps to ensure public safety

The Baltimore Sun states samples from Druid Lake Reservoir were sent to the laboratory for testing last week. There was a 0.09 oocyst per liter concentration of Cryptosporidium, as per the results.

Interim director for DPW Richard Luna says that they are working on the next strategy for public safety by discussing it with other agencies. She stated:

"For us, it's really important to give you the right information as quickly as possible, but to really look at those communications prior to, so that they're clear and understandable for the public."

The authorities have sent more samples for testing, but the results are going to take a few more days. The contamination news comes a year after E. coli bacteria were found in their water.