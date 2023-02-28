What did D’Angelo Robinson do? Two suspects arrested in connection to Georgia gas station shooting

On February 25, 2023, D’Angelo Robinson Sr and a 15-year-old boy were arrested by the Columbus Police for their involvement in the Georgia gas station shooting, which happened earlier this month, on February 17.

At around 10:15 pm that day, nine children, including a 5-year-old, were injured in a shooting at a Shell gas station.

Columbus Police reported that Robinson, 35, faces eight counts of aggravated assault and was booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

Disclaimer: This article contains information about a shooting. Discretion is advised.

D’Angelo Robinson's arrest comes a week after the shooting, which left nine injured

Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon reported that the altercation initially began at a nearby party and carried over to the attack at the gas station, with the gunfire breaking out just after 10 pm.

The shooting, in which D’Angelo Robinson and the 15-year-old boy are suspects, took place at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia, near the Alabama state line.

Authorities also informed that the youngest victim in the shooting was five years old. While the child was not part of the party where the fight started, they were stuck with a family member in the vicinity of the gas station when the shooting took place.

The other victims of the shooting were a 12-year-old boy, a 13-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy, two 15-year-old boys, two 13-year-old girls, and a 17-year-old boy. Police have been unable to contact the families of the two remaining victims.

None of the nine victims suffered life-threatening injuries, and authorities reported that seven of them had been released from the hospital as of February 23, 2023.

The city's mayor B.H. “Skip” Henderson III stated that he was relieved that there was no loss of life in the incident. He added:

"We’ve got to find a way in the community to reclaim our young people."

The arrest of D’Angelo Robinson Sr and the teen boy comes a week following the shooting, as investigators interviewed witnesses, collected information, and established a probable reason to issue arrest warrants for the two suspects.

Who was the 15-year-old arrested alongside D’Angelo Robinson?

The teen boy has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and was booked into the Regional Youth Detention Center. Authorities have not released the image or name of the suspected teenager because he is a minor.

Columbus Police said in a statement that the juvenile suspect, whose identity will remain unknown for the time being, has been identified as a validated gang member. The statement also mentioned that additional charges are pending.

Speaking about the incident, Columbus Police Chief Blackmon said:

"It is going to take a community effort to combat gun violence in our city. The entire village has a responsibility because incidents like this impact all of us."

It’s uncertain if D’Angelo Robinson was involved in the initial altercation that started at the party. There is also no information about what exactly sparked the incident or led to the gunfire.

