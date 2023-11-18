What was DaBaby’s homophobic rant controversy about? Timeline explored as rapper claims the incident “A blessing in disguise”

DaBaby appeared on Rolling Loud 2021 on stage with Tory Lanez on July 25, 2021. During his performance, he made homophobic and misogynist comments as well as saying the wrong information regarding HIV and AIDs disease.

Trigger Warning: The article contains inappropriate language and insensitive comments about HIV/AIDS.

DaBaby can be heard saying to the crowd:

"If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly s*xually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up. “Ladies, if your p**** smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d*** in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up."

The rapper's comments invited severe backlash, causing him a loss of more than $200 million. Now, the rapper has come forward to claim that his comments and the subsequent backlash had been a blessing to him in an exclusive appearance at Shannon Shay's Club Shay Shay podcast on November 16, 2023, stating:

"I don’t regret anything that I done been through. It feels so good to be able say that and mean it. I done probably said that before but I ain’t mean it. It’s like ‘Boy I wish I had […] $200million, y’all robbed me.’ I don’t feel like that. I really feel like that’s a blessing in disguise at this point in my life and I just came to that realization in the past two weeks."

More about DaBaby's perspective on his homophobic comments

DaBaby further reflected on the consequences of his misogynist and homophobic comments back in 2021, stating:

"In hindsight, that parked me. Who is to say where I would be mentally and spiritually had I not been forced to sit my a** down and self-reflect? Because I still didn’t sit down when the incident took place...

The rapper continued:

I’m fighting like ‘Hell nah, that ain’t what it is. I’m telling y’all that ain’t what it is.’ God knows I’m a good fighter, but he was like ‘Yeah, you a good fighter, but sit yo a** down."

After his comments, DaBaby faced severe backlash, with artists such as Demi Lovato, Questlove, and Elton John coming forward to counter his misinformation and misogynist claims. Furthermore, the fashion brand boohooMAN severed its ties with the rapper. The advocacy group GLAAD also came forward to counter the rapper's statements.

The Esquire published a full exclusive report countering DaBaby's statement on July 29, 2021, correcting the rapper's misinformative comments in the article titled Probably Won't Take the Time to Read This. You Should: The truth about HIV, AIDS, and the gay community is easy to find. Here are some facts the rapper failed to collect before spitting homophobia:

"As described by the CDC, "HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) is a virus that attacks the body’s immune system." AIDS is the advanced stage of HIV, which is scientifically classified as "a diagnosis when [a patient's] CD4 cell count drops below 200 cells/mm, or if they develop certain opportunistic infections." CD4 cells are also known as T-cell."

The rapper has been informed about his wrongdoings. Calling the incident "a blessing in disguise" is likely a change of heart on his part, and he also talks about how he would not change or take back what he said because of the inevitable self-reflection that it brought about. However, only time will tell whether the rapper has truly changed his views.

Aside from his controversial comments, DaBaby is known for his third studio album, Blame It on Baby, released on April 17, 2020. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 and the Canadian album chart.