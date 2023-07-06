What did Darius Daulton Jackson say about Keke Palmer? Tweet sparks backlash amid Usher concert outfit remarks

Actress, singer, and TV personality Keke Palmer of True Jackson, VP fame has once again faced criticism from her boyfriend Darius Daulton Jackson for the outfit she wore to Usher’s Las Vegas concert earlier this month.

Following a backlash on Twitter, Jackson posted in his defense:

Darius Jackson's tweet defending himself after receiving backlash for commenting on Palmer's Usher concert outfit. (Image via Twitter/Darius Daulton)

At the July 4 concert, Palmer wore a sheer black dress over a matching thong bodysuit and was seen hugging Usher, slow-dancing, and singing along to his There Goes My Baby. Jackson had previously commented on a clipping of this incident saying:

“It’s the outfit tho..you a mom.”

Following this, the 29-year-old fitness enthusiast and social media influencer received severe backlash from netizens for publicly shaming his girlfriend and dubbing her as his “wife.”

“Yes we live in a time when a woman is not someone’s property”: Netizens slam Keke Palmer’s boyfriend

As soon as Darius Daulton Jackson doubled down on his comment about Keke Palmer’s outfit at Usher’s Las Vegas concert, the internet slammed her boyfriend. While one called his remarks a product of “little man syndrome,” another called out saying:

“This tweet is more embarrassing to your family than the outfit was.”

Another snapped back saying, “publicly embarrassing your partner is lame.” Here are a few other responses from netizens criticizing Darius Jackson for his back-to-back public shaming of his girlfriend Keke Palmer.

A tweet directly slamming Jackson saying Palmer is not his property. (Image via Twitter/zabka.oz)

A netizen calls out Jackson for not discussing the matter in private. (Image via Twitter/Connie LaCienega)

A Twitter user condemning Jackson for allowing other men to shame his girlfriend. (Image via Twitter/Soulstice Aiko)

A netizen saying out loud how women dress for themselves and not men. (Image via Twitter/emily cheree)

A tweet clarifying how a partner who shames you publicly does not deserve to be with you in reference to the Palmer-Jackson issue. (Image via Twitter/Oyinkansola Alabi (Dr.)

An internet user calls Jackson "naive" for publicly criticizing his girlfriend and her outfit. (Image via Twitter/dana)

A netizen asking Jackson whether he expressed his views before Palmer stepped out for the Usher concert. (Image via Twitter/JT)

A tweet slamming Palmer's boyfriend for telling her how to behave. (Image via Twitter/josh)

A tweet telling Jackson not to be with Keke Palmer and justifying it by calling her the breadwinner in the relationship. (Image via Twitter/Hawiza Sharpe)

An internet user asking Darius to choose someone who shares his mentality. (Image via Twitter/V)

29-year-old Keke Palmer hasn’t responded to Jackson’s tweets about her outfit or reacted to his online backlash so far. Until Tuesday, she seemed to be in a loving relationship with Jackson as she tweeted:

Keke Palmer @KekePalmer Not tryna be the person but… I love my man.(PERIODT!) Not tryna be the person but… I love my man.(PERIODT!) 😭

Keke Palmer and Darius Daulton Jackson first met in 2021 at a Memorial Day party in May 2021. In August 2021, they made their relationship public. However, in March 2022, the duo removed each other's pictures from social media, thus giving rise to speculation of their separation.

While none of them confirmed anything, this year, in February, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Leodis.

