What did Darius Daulton Jackson say about Keke Palmer? Tweet sparks backlash amid Usher concert outfit remarks

Actress, singer, and TV personality Keke Palmer of True Jackson, VP fame has once again faced criticism from her boyfriend Darius Daulton Jackson for the outfit she wore to Usher’s Las Vegas concert earlier this month.
Following a backlash on Twitter, Jackson posted in his defense:
At the July 4 concert, Palmer wore a sheer black dress over a matching thong bodysuit and was seen hugging Usher, slow-dancing, and singing along to his There Goes My Baby. Jackson had previously commented on a clipping of this incident saying:
“It’s the outfit tho..you a mom.”
Following this, the 29-year-old fitness enthusiast and social media influencer received severe backlash from netizens for publicly shaming his girlfriend and dubbing her as his “wife.”
“Yes we live in a time when a woman is not someone’s property”: Netizens slam Keke Palmer’s boyfriend
As soon as Darius Daulton Jackson doubled down on his comment about Keke Palmer’s outfit at Usher’s Las Vegas concert, the internet slammed her boyfriend. While one called his remarks a product of “little man syndrome,” another called out saying:
“This tweet is more embarrassing to your family than the outfit was.”
Another snapped back saying, “publicly embarrassing your partner is lame.” Here are a few other responses from netizens criticizing Darius Jackson for his back-to-back public shaming of his girlfriend Keke Palmer.
29-year-old Keke Palmer hasn’t responded to Jackson’s tweets about her outfit or reacted to his online backlash so far. Until Tuesday, she seemed to be in a loving relationship with Jackson as she tweeted:
Keke Palmer and Darius Daulton Jackson first met in 2021 at a Memorial Day party in May 2021. In August 2021, they made their relationship public. However, in March 2022, the duo removed each other's pictures from social media, thus giving rise to speculation of their separation.
While none of them confirmed anything, this year, in February, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Leodis.