What is Dark Storm? Everything to know about the hacking group which took credit for the DDOS attack on Elon Musk's X

A hacking group known as Dark Storm has emerged into the spotlight after claiming responsibility for a large-scale Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack on X.

On March 10, 2025, the social media platform X, owned by Elon Musk, experienced a major worldwide outage and was reportedly down for numerous hours for thousands of users. Later, Musk took to his X account and revealed that it was a "massive cyberattack," and the team was tracing the reason behind it.

Shortly after Musk's statement, a Telegram channel named SpyoSecure suggested in a since-deleted post that the group Dark Storm had claimed to have taken down X.

As a result, the focus on the group's activities has shifted. Founded in 2023, the hacktivist group has been actively involved in pro-Palestinian initiatives, according to NDTV. Additionally, it has engaged in cyber warfare operations, previously targeting high-security systems.

Understanding Dark Storm, the hacking group that claimed responsibility for the DDOS attack on Elon Musk's X

According to NDTV, Dark Storm is a pro-Palestine group that reportedly launches cyberattacks against operations or organizations that they view as Israel supporters.

Their operations mainly include Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks and other forms of cyberattacks, which reportedly affect governments and organizations that are aligned with Israeli interests to some extent.

The news outlet reports that the group's Telegram channel indicates that it is not only driven by ideology but also sells cyberattack services for profit. The attacks can be as massive as data breaches for secure and vulnerable websites.

Furthermore, the NDTV reports indicate that the hacktivist group has recently been involved in issuing threats. In February 2024, the group issued an ultimatum to the NATO countries and nations supporting Israel to disrupt their critical services and government websites.

The group has also claimed responsibility for cyberattacks on US infrastructure, including a DDoS attack on John F. Kennedy International Airport in October 2024.

The most recent activity claimed by the group was the cyberattack on X on Monday, March 10, 2025. According to the NDTV reports, more than 40,000 users on X were affected by the significant outage.

Elon Musk posted on X that the social media platform indicated that they get attacked each day, but this cyberattack was with "a lot of resources."

"There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against 𝕏. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing," Musk wrote.

As mentioned, shortly after the post, Dark Storm claimed responsibility for the attack in a since-deleted Telegram post.

"To anyone wondering why X (Twitter) was down, it was under attack by the Dark Storm Team. Actor: Dark Storm Team. Method: DDOS. Date: March 10, 2025," SpyoSecure wrote.

The claims behind X outage (Image via Telegram/@SpyoSecure)

According to NDTV reports, the hacktivist group launched a multi-layered Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attack on X. It flooded the platform with a large volume of fake requests, which caused X to go down.

They reportedly used the botnet traffic surge, a network of hijacked devices, which could make it difficult for the platform to stop the traffic.

As of now, Dark Storm has not yet revealed its intention regarding the cyberattack, nor has Elon Musk confirmed the group's claims.

