Elon Musk reveals reason behind X being down all day

Elon Musk has officially revealed the reason behind the constant X (Twitter) outage that occurred globally on March 10, 2025. The platform suffered a major disruption, with thousands of users reporting issues accessing their feeds, posting, and commenting. This marked one of the most significant outages the platform has faced in recent months.

The discussion about the outage began when X user @cb_doge posted about recent incidents related to Elon Musk-owned businesses and projects. In response, Musk stated that a massive cyber attack on X had caused the outage. The post gained over 25 million views and 179,000 likes in a matter of a few hours.

Elon Musk claims the global X outage was the result of a massive cyberattack

Elon Musk took to X to confirm that the platform was, and is probably still under a massive cyberattack. In response to @cb_doge's post, Musk stated:

"There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing …"

This statement fueled speculation about the potential attackers. While Musk did not provide further details, his response suggested that the scale of the attack was far greater than expected by the users, and could have a political link.

Several major online services have experienced prolonged global outages in recent times. On February 7, 2025, the PlayStation Network suffered a significant disruption lasting nearly 24 hours. Similarly, on March 3, 2025, Xbox Live faced a major outage, leaving thousands of gamers unable to connect online.

Notably, both Sony and Microsoft did not provide specific reasons for these interruptions. In contrast, Elon Musk promptly addressed the issue.

How severe was the cyberattack on X?

The website seemed to have experienced a major global outage, with reports of service disruptions spiking on monitoring platforms like DownDetector. Over 100,000 reports came in globally, indicating that the attack was widespread. Many users turned to alternative social media platforms to discuss the situation, with some even speculating about who might be behind the attack.

