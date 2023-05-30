What did David Fullard do? Incident explored as disturbing video shows driver and passenger in shootout on Charlotte bus

On May 18, 2023, David Fullard, a Charlotte bus driver who was on duty, was involved in an exchange of gunfire with a passenger, identified as 22-year-old Omarri Shariff Tobias. WRAL News reported that David Fullard is currently not facing any charges.

The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) shared surveillance video of the shootout that took place on one of their buses on Friday, where it was revealed that an argument over an unscheduled stop between the driver and the passenger led to the shootout.

David Fullard's employment was terminated

CNN reported that according to a news release from the Charlotte Area Transit System, the incident took place on May 18, when Omarri Shariff Tobias, a passenger, got up while the bus was moving and asked driver David Fullard to stop and let him depart between designated bus stops.

As per a report by CNN, the transit system stated that David refused to make the undesignated stop and told Omarri to wait until the next approved stop. After about a two-minute verbal exchange, Omarri took out a gun and aimed it at David.

ABC7 Chicago reported that in the surveillance video, during the argument, Omarri Shariff Tobias can be heard saying,

"I dare you. Touch me."

After Omarri pulled out his gun shortly after, David did the same, following which the exchange of gunfire began. Most of the confrontation and the subsequent shootout occurred while the bus was moving and carrying other passengers.

According to a report by ABC7 Chicago, bullets smashed the Plexiglas of the driver's cab, and two other passengers ducked for cover.

During the gunfight, David got hit in the arm, while Omarri was shot in the abdomen. CNN reported that the news release from Charlotte Area Transit System states that both men were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition, while the other two passengers were unharmed.

WRAL News reported that in a statement, Charlotte Area Transit System mentioned that it is against policy for an employee to have a weapon on its property or while on the job. Following the incident, David Fullard was fired by the transit system.

David Fullard's attorney said his client did not feel safe on the job

ABC7 Chicago reported that David's attorney, Ken Harris explained that his client had the gun as he didn’t feel safe on the job. He said:

"I hear it from a lot of my clients. What they want to do is do their job, but they also want to get home."

A GoFundMe fundraiser campaign was organized by Cheyenne Softleigh for David Fullard's medical bills and aid in this tough time. The campaign, which has a $100,000 goal, states his termination of employment to be unfair.

The GoFundMe fundraiser campaign post reads:

"Instead of being applauded for his bravery and swift action he was unjustly chastised. please let’s give mr fullard some praise and support."

KIRO 7 reported Omarri Shariff Tobias is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries, communicating threats, and carrying a concealed firearm. His bond was set at $250,000, and he is banned from traveling on any type of Charlotte Area Transit System services.

