What did David Trone say? US Senate candidate issues apology over controversial term during floor speech

Maryland Democratic representative David Trone used an informal and racially offensive term during a budget hearing on Thursday. A short clip of his speech made the rounds on social media, earning him backlash.

At the House Budget Committee held for a tax policy hearing, Shalanda Young, the United States Office of Budget and Management’s Director was testifying.

David Trone, who is the Total Wine & More chain’s co-founder, seemingly addressed Ms Young, who is Black:

“So this Republican j*gaboo that, you know, it’s the tax rate that’s stopping business investment, it’s just completely faulty by people who have never run a business. They’ve never been there. They don’t have a clue what they’re talking about.”

Rep. David Trone faced criticism for use of controversial term, issued an apology

The word used by Rep. Trone is a derogatory term used for a Black person, which is considered a racial slur.

The Oxford English Dictionary found the earliest evidence of the word "j*gaboo" in the 1909 song "I've Got Rings on My Fingers" by Weston and Barnes.

Over the early 20th century, the word was used to mock stereotypical physical features of African-American individuals.

People on the internet called Rep. David Trone a racistt for using the offensive term in his speech while speaking to Shalanda Young.

The 68-year-old later issued an apology on X. Trone claimed that he meant to use the term "bugaboo" economically in the hearing. But he ended up using a different word:

"should never be used any time, anywhere, in any conversation. Regardless of what I meant to say, I shouldn’t have used that language and I'm deeply sorry."

As noted in both Merriam-Webster and Collins Dictionary, the word "bugaboo" refers to an imaginary object or source of fear.

Rep. Trone said when he learned the meaning of “j*gaboo”, the word he used instead of “bugaboo”, he was disappointed for accidentally using it.

He added that the term bears a “long dark terrible history”. He further acknowledged his privilege as a white man and an elected official. Trone said that he should be more responsible for the words he uses, especially those used on the spur of the moment.

Regardless of his apology, many were unconvinced and tried to reason that if David Trone truly misspoke, he would have backtracked his words and corrected himself.

A few others said that even if the Democrat meant to use the word ‘bugaboo’, it would have also been bizarre to use in his speech.

Rep. Trone is competing against Maryland County Executive Angela Alsobrooks to run for a Democratic Senator.

He was criticized for his comments at a candidate forum earlier this week. There, he asserted his support for granting illegal immigrants entering the U.S. citizenship and voting rights.