"You know how black men are treated in this justice system": Jeannie Mai slammed over Jeezy firearm claim amid daughter gatekeeping drama

Jeannie Mai Jenkins is facing backlash for denying ex-husband Jeezy’s claim that she is gatekeeping their daughter from him. The rapper filed for divorce from Jenkins back in September. As the proceedings are underway, Jeezy filed a motion to request a temporary hearing on the custody of their 1-year-old daughter, Monaco.

In the court documents, the rapper did not accuse Jenkins of acting out of malice. However, he claimed she was not letting him spend time with Monaco since he filed for divorce.

Jenkins, in response, submitted court documents and asserted Jeezy’s accusations were groundless. The Real co-host claimed she had been accommodating to the rapper and granted him all his requested visitation dates. However, she cited their daughter’s safety as a primary concern. Jenkins’ attorney wrote in the filed documents:

“It is essential to clarify that Ms. Jenkins’ insistence on reasonable safety measures being put in place, such as safety securing and locking away all firearms that have been unsecured in the past.”

Jeannie Mai Jenkins' reasoning did not sit right with many netizens as they questioned her concerns. She has been slammed for trying to portray Jeezy in a bad light.

Netizens slam Jeannie Mai Jenkins over Jeezy's claims of gatekeeping their daughter from him. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Jeannie Mai Jenkins comes under fire for allegedly gatekeeping daughter Monaco from Jeezy

Several people questioned why Jenkins was suddenly concerned about Jeezy's firearms now that they had split. They asked why she did not express this concern when they were still together. The 44-year-old television personality was called "evil" by a few others.

Although the initial court documents regarding Monaco's custody stated both parties’ agreement on a visitation schedule till the end of 2023, Jeezy claimed their current custody arrangement is affecting their daughter. He said it is creating unnecessary confusion and stress for their daughter.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins’ lawyer explained in the submitted documents:

“These requests are grounded in Ms. Jenkins’ genuine concern for the parties’ daughter’s safety and security, especially when under the care of others and traveling across the country, and are reasonable protective measures, not an attempt to restrict Mr. Jenkins’ access to their daughter.”

A further response from the "Get Right" rapper is yet to arrive.