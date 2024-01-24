What has Delany Garcia-Lopez been accused of? 23-year-old Sacramento woman made to wear GPS monitor

23-year-old Delany Garcia-Lopez from Sacramento found herself in legal trouble after she was accused of allegedly stealing a whopping 65 Stanley stainless steel drinking cups valued at nearly $2,500. The incident took place on January 17 after officials responded to a retail store on the 6000 block of Stanford Ranch Road.

The woman was arrested after Roseville police received a call about a theft in progress at a retail store. Store staff reportedly spotted Delany Garcia-Lopez loading a shopping cart with Stanley water bottles and attempting to leave without paying.

While the staff tried to stop her, she managed to escape and stuffed her car with the stolen merchandise. Soon after, an officer spotted her vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on Highway 65 from Galleria Blvd.

Garcia-Lopez was then arrested for grand theft, a charge that was escalated to a felony, given that the value of the stolen merchandise exceeded $950, according to the Placer County District Attorney's Office. In addition to the grand theft charge, she was also charged with driving under the influence as her blood-alcohol level was .08, as per The Post.

The stolen Stanley cups were found in Delany Garcia-Lopez's car trunk and passenger seat

Stanley cups have garnered immense popularity on social media in the recent past. These cups are massive in size and have become highly sought-after items. Delany Garcia-Lopez was recently apprehended after she allegedly stole Stanley cups, which were found in her car trunk and passenger seat.

When the police caught Delany, she was charged with grand theft. If found guilty, she could end up in prison for up to three years. Authorities also slapped her with a DUI charge as her blood alcohol level was reportedly above the legal limit at the time of her arrest.

She posted a $150,000 bond and agreed to wear a GPS-tracking device, also known as an ankle monitor. While the bail amount may seem exorbitant, a District Attorney's spokesperson reportedly said that it was within bounds for a grand theft felony charge, as per NBC News.

The California Police Department shared the news on Facebook and uploaded pictures of the woman's car trunk and passenger seat, which were full of Stanley cups.

"While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfill your hydration habits. The Roseville Police Department remains committed to stopping retail theft," they wrote.

Delany Garcia-Lopez will soon appear in court and further information about her case is currently awaited.

